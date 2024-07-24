Rant launches tees for women with empowering messages

Rant is a women-led South African t-shirt brand that goes beyond just fashion, as it expresses a shared message...

The brand’s tees go beyond just fashion—they aim to express a shared message.

"When you wear Rant, you're joining a shared expression of empowerment and individuality,” says brand founder, Ishaarah Abrahams.

From fabric to print, every aspect of Rant is proudly local, and made by a women-led NGO in Cape Town.

What we wear matters

The brand is about crafting tees that speak volumes—because what we wear should matter as much as what we say.

"We believe that every emotion, whether it's spilled coffee kind of morning or something more systematic, deserves to be expressed. And what better way than through the clothes we wear?" says Abrahams, a Cape Town-born-and-raised graphic designer, illustrator, and entrepreneur with a degree in Visual Communications Design.

Abrahams, who works as a senior brand designer for a global FMCG company, was recognised as one of Design Indaba’s Emerging Creatives for her illustrative project, Living Emotions in 2016.

She launched her first fashion collection with a prominent global fashion brand in 2021, an experience that inspired her to create her own label at home.

"Rant was born from my own love for those favourite comfy tees that you never want to take off.

“I wanted to create that level of personal comfort, but with an aesthetic that allows you to feel cute and put-together wherever you go,” she says.

She adds that there is also a deeper narrative around making women feel comfortable.

“Not just in what they wear, but in expressing themselves freely, in a safe space, and within a community of like-minded femmes. It’s about creating garments that offer both physical and emotional comfort."

A tee for every moment

Rant offers a range of tees, each with their own persona, for whatever mood you’re channelling.

Not Your Baby t-shirt: Perfect for those moments when the world needs to know you're the one in control.

Fuelled by Feminine Rage t-shirt: Perfect for when your inner baddie just can’t stay quiet.

Homebody t-shirt: Because being cosy at home is a whole mood.

Per My Last Email t-shirt: For those days when you need your wardrobe to echo your inbox’s tone.

Let Me Know When You Get Home t-shirt: Because nothing says sisterhood like looking out for your girls.

Main Character t-shirt: You’re the star of your story, and your tee knows it.

"We’re not just selling tees; we’re selling a statement. Every piece is a chance to say something without having to speak at all.

"It's empowerment, it's emotion, it's raising your voice in all its feminine energy, and it's all wrapped up in 100% locally sourced, baby-soft cotton," says Abrahams