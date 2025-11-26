Don't let Black Friday deals fool you: Pro tips for financial success

Make sure you are tracking and comparing pricing across retailers to avoid this, through price-tracking websites for example. This will help you ascertain true savings during the Black Friday period vs pricing during other times of the year.

Should the deal offer you exceptional value, then consider shopping with retailers offering cashback, loyalty rewards, or additional discounts. This can make your saving go further.

Remember to use price-beat guarantees where available, to ensure you are paying the lowest price on the market.