Cutting of 2,400 teacher posts questioned in Western Cape Parliament

The Western Cape government’s decision to cut 2,407 teacher posts was debated in the provincial legislature on Thursday. Photo: Tori Newby

Following the Western Cape government’s decision to cut 2,407 teacher posts beginning January 2025, the provincial Parliament met on Thursday to debate the matter.

“This government can make better choices, and that’s what we are asking them to do,” said MPL Brett Herron, secretary-general of the Good party, which called for the debate.

To save the teachers’ positions, Herron asked the province to rather make budget cuts elsewhere, such as the R5bn allocated for safety projects over the next three years, or the R21.8bn for funding innovation in governance.

MEC for education David Maynier said the reduction in teacher posts was an “absolute last resort,” and it follows a shortfall of R1.1bn in national funding. He said the province received only 64% of the cost of a wage agreement negotiated with teachers’ unions in 2023.

Premier Alan Winde said the budget shortfalls were the result of the ANC’s “mismanagement” of the national budget in the last term and a half, with the national government having spent R500bn rand on bailouts for state-owned enterprises.

“We want our fair budget, so that we can employ more teachers, not less,” said Winde.

Khalid Sayed, leader of the ANC in opposition in the legislature, said the reduction in teacher posts cannot be blamed on national budget cuts, but rather the way the province allocates its funds.

“While we understand the need to try and balance the books, this cannot come at the expense of our children, our economy, and South Africa’s future,” he said.

Sayed said only 37% of the provincial budget is allocated to education, compared to the national average of 41%. He said 72% of the provincial education budget is dedicated to staff compensation, compared to the national average of 76%.

“This crisis did not arise overnight,” he said.

Sayed said some classrooms have up to 60 learners per classroom, which will only get worse with the reduction in teacher posts.

Maynier defended the provincial government, saying education has the largest portion of the budget, and R6.3bn had been added to its education budget in the past three years.

Correction on 2024-09-12 20:25

Brett Herron's surname was misspelt in an earlier version of the article.