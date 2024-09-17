Healthcare Public Health
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Icon OncologyIntercareDaily MaverickStoneCANSABonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Public Health News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Congo brings forward launch of mpox vaccine drive

    By Sonia Rolley
    17 Sep 2024
    17 Sep 2024
    Democratic Republic of Congo will start its mpox vaccination campaign on Wednesday, 2 October, 2024, nearly a week earlier than previously planned, the head of its outbreak response said.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Congo is the epicentre of the ongoing mpox outbreak that the World Health Organization declared to be a global public health emergency last month, but a lack of vaccines has until now hampered efforts to curb the spread of the sometimes deadly virus.

    The central African country had been planning to launch vaccinations on Tuesday, 8 October after receiving its first delivery of mpox doses last week. But health authorities now intend to start the campaign on Wednesday, 2 October, response chief Cris Kacita said.

    "There are procedures that have evolved and helped reduce delays," he said, adding that the vaccination campaign will last 10 days and target only adults, including healthcare professionals, park rangers and sex workers in Congo's six provinces.

    He has previously said that work was ongoing to combat mistrust of the vaccine in some communities and to manage the logistical challenge of rolling out the programme across six provinces in a country the size of Western Europe.

    On Tuesday, 10 September 2024, Congo received 50,000 mpox vaccine doses that had been donated by the United States, ambassador Lucy Tamlyn said on X.

    Kacita noted that Congo had received in total 265,000 doses from the United States and the European Union.

    He said those doses would not be sufficient to cover many areas in the central African country. "There have been promises from France and Belgium, and the number of doses is expected to be known within the week," Kacita said.

    Japan has promised to donate 3.5 million doses of a vaccine that could be administered to children, who are among the main victims of the epidemic, he said, adding that discussions were still continuing.

    Read more: Sonia Rolley, mpox
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz