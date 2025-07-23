Concerts SA awards 50 mobility subsidies for music tours

As part of the latest round of the Festival Enterprise Catalyst (FEC) programme, Concerts SA, a live music support initiative, has awarded 50 mobility subsidies to artists to tour nationally and into neighbouring SADC countries.

Musician Amandla Akhona. Image supplied

These tours will take place across South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region between July and October 2025.

The call for applications drew over 800 expressions of interest from across the country, with submissions received from established and emerging music professionals representing a diverse array of genres and backgrounds.

“We're thrilled at the response,” said Andre Le Roux, Concerts SA project leader.

“This is the strongest signal yet that the live music sector is roaring back to life. The eagerness to tour reflects artists' deep desire to connect with audiences and expand their reach—and we're honoured to support that journey.”

The 50 successful applicants will receive funding support to tour nationally and into neighbouring SADC countries. Selected artists may also appear on the lineups of partner festivals affiliated with the FEC network.

This initiative is made possible through funding from the South African National Treasury's Jobs Fund and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

The Festival Enterprise Catalyst is a partnership between Concerts SA (administered by IKS Cultural Consulting), the National Arts Festival, Nasionale Afrikaanse Theater-inisiatief (NATi), Woordfees, Aardklop, Suidooster Fees, KKNK, SAMRO, and the Tribuo Fund.

From 2013 to 2023, the project facilitated over 3,800 concerts, reaching more than a million audience members and generating work opportunities for over 27,000 music professionals.