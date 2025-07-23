Lifestyle Music
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

StoneOnPoint PRThe CoupNorthlink CollegeHOT 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingThirst Bar ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Concerts SA awards 50 mobility subsidies for music tours

    As part of the latest round of the Festival Enterprise Catalyst (FEC) programme, Concerts SA, a live music support initiative, has awarded 50 mobility subsidies to artists to tour nationally and into neighbouring SADC countries.
    23 Jul 2025
    23 Jul 2025
    Musician Amandla Akhona. Image supplied
    Musician Amandla Akhona. Image supplied

    These tours will take place across South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region between July and October 2025.

    The call for applications drew over 800 expressions of interest from across the country, with submissions received from established and emerging music professionals representing a diverse array of genres and backgrounds.

    “We're thrilled at the response,” said Andre Le Roux, Concerts SA project leader.

    “This is the strongest signal yet that the live music sector is roaring back to life. The eagerness to tour reflects artists' deep desire to connect with audiences and expand their reach—and we're honoured to support that journey.”

    The 50 successful applicants will receive funding support to tour nationally and into neighbouring SADC countries. Selected artists may also appear on the lineups of partner festivals affiliated with the FEC network.

    This initiative is made possible through funding from the South African National Treasury's Jobs Fund and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

    The Festival Enterprise Catalyst is a partnership between Concerts SA (administered by IKS Cultural Consulting), the National Arts Festival, Nasionale Afrikaanse Theater-inisiatief (NATi), Woordfees, Aardklop, Suidooster Fees, KKNK, SAMRO, and the Tribuo Fund.

    From 2013 to 2023, the project facilitated over 3,800 concerts, reaching more than a million audience members and generating work opportunities for over 27,000 music professionals.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz