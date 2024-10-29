Legal Competition Law
Competition Law News South Africa

    Competition authority blocks Vodacom's proposed merger with Maziv

    By Nqobile Dludla
    29 Oct 2024
    29 Oct 2024
    South Africa's Competition Tribunal blocked Vodacom's proposed merger with fibre group Maziv on Tuesday, a blow for the ambitions of the country's biggest mobile operator to expand its fibre footprint nationwide.
    Image source: bowie15 – 123RF.com

    The Competition Tribunal, which makes the final ruling on deals, said in a statement that its reasons for the decision will be issued in due course.

    Vodacom announced in 2021 that it would pay R6bn ($339m) in cash and in certain fibre assets valued at R4.2bn for a 30% stake in a newly formed company called Maziv, the parent company of Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel.

    But last year the Competition Commission recommended to the tribunal that the proposed merger be prohibited on the grounds that it is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in several markets.

    The commission said the conditions offered by the merger parties did not fully address the resultant harm to competition.

    ($1 = R17.7024)

    Source: Reuters

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jan Harvey
