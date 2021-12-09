Industries

    Issued by DNA Brand Architects
    3 May 2024
    3 May 2024
    Comic-Con Cape Town kicked off in style this past weekend with an electrifying media dinner that brought together gamers, influencers, and media personalities, including actor Siv Ngesi, musician Chad Saaiman, and Stormers Rugby player Kuyenzeka Xaba, amongst others courtesy of the event’s ultimate gaming snack Doritos.
    The second Comic Con Cape Town officially kicked off on Saturday, 27 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre gathering of bold spirits who unleashed their supernatural selves, from cosplay gear and competitions, to esports and immersive activation where enthusiasts can enjoy the were transported into a digital universe that featured colossal screens. The stars came out in their numbers with the likes of Sean Gunn of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame, Lesley-Ann Brandt from the hit series Lucifer and Veronica Taylor making an appearance.

    Comic-Con Cape Town makes a triumphant return Unlocking Your Bold with gamers and Doritos

    "As a true supporter of gaming culture, Doritos is excited to be a part of this incredible event," said brand manager of Doritos & Fritos at PepsiCo Ntumi Kondile. "We're introducing top gamers like Julia Robson, Janique Kinner, and Thendo Mukhavhuli, who have built a career from gaming will be leading the charge at this year's event. We are also thrilled that our consumers will experience our VR League where they stand a chance to incredible prizes”

    Comic-Con Cape Town is shaping up to be a gathering of bold spirits, where attendees are unleashing their supernatural selves and revelling in the excitement of all it has to offer. South Africa's vibrant gaming community continues to flourish, with a recent study by Newzoo revealing that the country accounted for approximately $266 million in video game spending. Among the markets on the African continent, South Africa stands out as one of the most prominent, with a diverse and passionate community of gamers.

    Doritos is committed to supporting the gaming community at events like Comic Con Cape Town and beyond, encouraging enthusiasts to continue Unlocking Your Bold and embracing the bold flavours and exhilarating experiences that Doritos brings to the table.

    DNA Brand Architects
    DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.

