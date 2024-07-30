Collaboration drives the shift to specialised hotel tech solutions

Marketing buzzwords like 'one-stop-shop' and 'turnkey solution' once dominated the service provider landscape, focusing on broad product ranges to secure clients. However, by 2024, the trend has shifted toward specialised, high-quality solutions. At the Future Proofing Hospitality Tech Roadshow, David Swanepoel of Ankerdata Hospitality Systems highlighted this change, noting the growing emphasis on best-in-class products and services in hotel technology.

Source: Supplied

For hotel buyers, navigating the landscape of hotel tech systems can be daunting, even for seasoned professionals who consider themselves up-to-date with the latest tools and technology. Swanepoel explains that platforms like protel have over 1,000 plug-ins, offering valuable tools that integrate seamlessly and complement each other.

With so many options and varying pricing structures, hotel technology can become overwhelming, leading to oversubscription and conflicting tools that drive up costs.

Shifting focus to specialised solutions

"While some hotel groups and accommodation providers still prefer an all-in-one solution for its convenience and simplicity, this approach is becoming less popular due to its limitations and slower pace of innovation," says Swanepoel. "Hotel tech developers are focusing on enhancing their core expertise and creating the most flexible and easily integrable tools.

"When seeking IT or tech solutions, look for specialists who excel in their field, offer transparent pricing, and embrace collaboration with best-in-class partners. Geographical location is also crucial, as local tech support, payment systems, and market knowledge are essential."

Michael Puffett, senior partnerships manager for Africa at hotel tech specialist company, Profitroom, concurs: "Building a foundation for success starts with a well-defined vision, accurate communication across all levels, and teams equipped with the resources they need to excel."

Exploring integration options

Swanepoel also highlights that many tech tools offer their add-ons. For example, a channel manager might offer a booking engine as an additional service, but there are far superior booking engines available that will seamlessly plug in and integrate with your Property Management System (PMS) and channel management tools. Swanepoel advises clients to explore and find the best options.

"Most top applications and tools can integrate. The key is finding the best tool for your hotel and ensuring it aligns with your other tech tools," he says. "To manage, market, and sell rooms effectively, a hotel needs a PMS, a booking engine, and a channel manager."

A system like Siteminder, for example, looks for a two-way API. An API (Application Programming Interface) in hotel tech is a set of protocols and tools that enable different software systems to communicate and interact seamlessly.

APIs are crucial for modernising hotel operations, improving guest experiences, and keeping hotels competitive in the evolving hospitality industry. The strength of an API is determined by the development work done beforehand.

Nico Claasen from Siteminder states: "The API connection is crucial for seamless integration and optimal management. A two-way integration, such as the protel API, ensures full functionality of tech tools. A good tech tool will not be a problem in an ecosystem of integrations. For instance, Siteminder has over 400 channels with which to connect. Staying on top of our game means that we need to be in tune with the guest, and we do this by evaluating the data provided by our tech tools."

Puffet highlights Claasen's point during the panel discussion, adding, "The devil is in the detail. Quality push and pull connections with stable APIs are vital to anyone's tech stack today."

In 2023, it was estimated that approximately 700 million hotel rooms were booked online over the year, equating to around 1.9 million hotel rooms booked online daily.

"Failing to embrace technology can leave hotels struggling to compete and outdated. To manage sufficiently in the fast-paced digital landscape, continuous assessment and adaptation to new technological advancements are crucial," concludes Swanepoel.