Co-chair of world’s largest accounting body talks to University of Pretoria students on future of finance

University of Pretoria students encouraged to seize invaluable opportunities available in the profession.

Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, president of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), which represents AICPA & CIMA, recently visited the University of Pretoria. During her visit, she spoke with finance and accounting students about the future of the profession and the career opportunities it offers young people in South Africa.

Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA president and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said:

“I am happy to have had the opportunity to meet with finance and accounting students at the University of Pretoria. I explained the trends that are influencing our profession, and the opportunities that are available to them. They are the future of our purpose-driven profession, and I am excited to see how their careers will progress. "

Lenise Wagner, director of markets and performance at AICPA and CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, added:

“We are thrilled to have hosted Sarah Ghosh in South Africa and are thankful for the insights she shared on the future of the profession. We look forward to continuing our work with the University of Pretoria to equip their students with in-demand business and finance skills and an industry-recognised qualification, enabling them to succeed in a world of constant change.”