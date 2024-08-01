City Lodge Hotels honours top achievers at Leaders Awards 2024

City Lodge Hotels proudly celebrated its top performers at the annual CLH Leaders' Conference gala dinner on 17 September 2024. The event, held with great excitement and anticipation, honoured individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, skill, and passion in their roles throughout the year.

Hotel Operation of the Year Award overall winner was City Lodge Hotel GrandWest, with the award presented to general manager, Dean Samouilhan. Pictured are: Morne Bester, general manager: Operations; Ross Phinn, divisional director: Operations; Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COO; Dean Samouilhan; Andrea Anderson, general manager: Operations; Stephan Janse van Rensburg: divisional director: Operations; Tony Balabanoff, divisional director: Operations; and Trevor Boyd, general manager: F&B

The following awards were presented to deserving winners:

Rising Star Award Thatho Miya, assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel Johannesburg Airport, Barbara Road

Player’s Player Award Rose Bischoff, sales executive at Support Office

People Award Stephan Pietersen, general manager at City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein

Food and Beverage Awards by brand

Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City



City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport



Town Lodge Gaborone, Botswana



Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg – Overall Group Winner

Revenue Driver Award Erich Oberhauser, general manager at Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha

Hotel Operation of the Year Awards by brand

Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha



City Lodge Hotel GrandWest – Overall Group Winner



Town Lodge Roodepoort



Road Lodge Sandton

CEO’s Award – Hotelier of the Year Dean Samouilhan, general manager at City Lodge Hotel GrandWest

Food and Beverage Award overall winner was Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg. Pictured are: Morne Bester, general manager: Operations, Tony Balabanoff, divisional director: Operations; Ross Phinn, divisional director: Operations; Sinazo Mazantsana, general manager at Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg; Andrea Anderson, general ganager: Operations; Trevor Boyd, general manager: F&B Operations; and Stephan Janse van Rensburg, divisional director: Operations CEOs Award – Hotelier of the Year – was presented to Dean Samouilhan, general manager at City Lodge Hotel GrandWest (left) by CEO Andrew Widegger (right).

CEO Andrew Widegger says: “These awards showcase the incredible dedication of our people, who continually strive to provide world-class service and memorable experiences to our guests. Congratulations to all the recipients for their outstanding achievements.”

Revenue Driver Award was presented to Erich Oberhauser, general manager at Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha (left), by Zuki Jantjies, divisional director: Sales & Marketing (right) People Award was presented to Stephan Pietersen, general manager at City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein (left), by Marcel Kobilski, Group HR director (right)

City Lodge Hotels has a multi-brand portfolio of 59 properties with a total of 7534 rooms: 56 across South Africa and one each in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique. Its four brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – are designed to cater for guests with varying needs, budgets, and lifestyle preferences, encompassing economy, mid-scale, and upscale offerings, and making it the home of “Check into Easy”.

