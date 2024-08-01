Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Event Stylist Johannesburg
- Event Stylist and Manager Cape Town
- Restaurant Manager Randfontein
City Lodge Hotels honours top achievers at Leaders Awards 2024
The following awards were presented to deserving winners:
Rising Star Award Thatho Miya, assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel Johannesburg Airport, Barbara Road
Player’s Player Award Rose Bischoff, sales executive at Support Office
People Award Stephan Pietersen, general manager at City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein
Food and Beverage Awards by brand
Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City
City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport
Town Lodge Gaborone, Botswana
Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg – Overall Group Winner
Revenue Driver Award Erich Oberhauser, general manager at Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha
Hotel Operation of the Year Awards by brand
Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha
City Lodge Hotel GrandWest – Overall Group Winner
Town Lodge Roodepoort
Road Lodge Sandton
CEO’s Award – Hotelier of the Year Dean Samouilhan, general manager at City Lodge Hotel GrandWest
CEO Andrew Widegger says: “These awards showcase the incredible dedication of our people, who continually strive to provide world-class service and memorable experiences to our guests. Congratulations to all the recipients for their outstanding achievements.”
City Lodge Hotels has a multi-brand portfolio of 59 properties with a total of 7534 rooms: 56 across South Africa and one each in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique. Its four brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – are designed to cater for guests with varying needs, budgets, and lifestyle preferences, encompassing economy, mid-scale, and upscale offerings, and making it the home of “Check into Easy”.
- City Lodge Hotels honours top achievers at Leaders Awards 202409 Oct 17:08
- Mental health matters at City Lodge Hotels03 Oct 15:29
- Quality over quantity, says Lischen Gurovich, HR manager at City Lodge Hotels26 Sep 16:06
- City Lodge Hotels annual results – 13% jump in revenue10 Sep 16:01
- Chef de partie Cathrine Chetty delivers passion on the plate30 Aug 14:33