Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelOnPoint PRBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Hospitality Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    City Lodge Hotels honours top achievers at Leaders Awards 2024

    Issued by City Lodge Hotel
    9 Oct 2024
    9 Oct 2024
    City Lodge Hotels proudly celebrated its top performers at the annual CLH Leaders' Conference gala dinner on 17 September 2024. The event, held with great excitement and anticipation, honoured individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, skill, and passion in their roles throughout the year.
    Hotel Operation of the Year Award overall winner was City Lodge Hotel GrandWest, with the award presented to general manager, Dean Samouilhan. Pictured are: Morne Bester, general manager: Operations; Ross Phinn, divisional director: Operations; Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COO; Dean Samouilhan; Andrea Anderson, general manager: Operations; Stephan Janse van Rensburg: divisional director: Operations; Tony Balabanoff, divisional director: Operations; and Trevor Boyd, general manager: F&B
    Hotel Operation of the Year Award overall winner was City Lodge Hotel GrandWest, with the award presented to general manager, Dean Samouilhan. Pictured are: Morne Bester, general manager: Operations; Ross Phinn, divisional director: Operations; Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COO; Dean Samouilhan; Andrea Anderson, general manager: Operations; Stephan Janse van Rensburg: divisional director: Operations; Tony Balabanoff, divisional director: Operations; and Trevor Boyd, general manager: F&B

    The following awards were presented to deserving winners:

    Rising Star Award Thatho Miya, assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel Johannesburg Airport, Barbara Road

    Player’s Player Award Rose Bischoff, sales executive at Support Office

    People Award Stephan Pietersen, general manager at City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein

    Food and Beverage Awards by brand

    • Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City

    • City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport

    • Town Lodge Gaborone, Botswana

    • Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg – Overall Group Winner

    Revenue Driver Award Erich Oberhauser, general manager at Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha

    Hotel Operation of the Year Awards by brand

    • Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha

    • City Lodge Hotel GrandWest – Overall Group Winner

    • Town Lodge Roodepoort

    • Road Lodge Sandton

    CEO’s Award – Hotelier of the Year Dean Samouilhan, general manager at City Lodge Hotel GrandWest

    Food and Beverage Award overall winner was Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg. Pictured are: Morne Bester, general manager: Operations, Tony Balabanoff, divisional director: Operations; Ross Phinn, divisional director: Operations; Sinazo Mazantsana, general manager at Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg; Andrea Anderson, general ganager: Operations; Trevor Boyd, general manager: F&B Operations; and Stephan Janse van Rensburg, divisional director: Operations
    Food and Beverage Award overall winner was Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg. Pictured are: Morne Bester, general manager: Operations, Tony Balabanoff, divisional director: Operations; Ross Phinn, divisional director: Operations; Sinazo Mazantsana, general manager at Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg; Andrea Anderson, general ganager: Operations; Trevor Boyd, general manager: F&B Operations; and Stephan Janse van Rensburg, divisional director: Operations
    CEOs Award – Hotelier of the Year – was presented to Dean Samouilhan, general manager at City Lodge Hotel GrandWest (left) by CEO Andrew Widegger (right).
    CEOs Award – Hotelier of the Year – was presented to Dean Samouilhan, general manager at City Lodge Hotel GrandWest (left) by CEO Andrew Widegger (right).

    CEO Andrew Widegger says: “These awards showcase the incredible dedication of our people, who continually strive to provide world-class service and memorable experiences to our guests. Congratulations to all the recipients for their outstanding achievements.”

    Revenue Driver Award was presented to Erich Oberhauser, general manager at Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha (left), by Zuki Jantjies, divisional director: Sales & Marketing (right)
    Revenue Driver Award was presented to Erich Oberhauser, general manager at Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha (left), by Zuki Jantjies, divisional director: Sales & Marketing (right)
    People Award was presented to Stephan Pietersen, general manager at City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein (left), by Marcel Kobilski, Group HR director (right)
    People Award was presented to Stephan Pietersen, general manager at City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein (left), by Marcel Kobilski, Group HR director (right)

    City Lodge Hotels has a multi-brand portfolio of 59 properties with a total of 7534 rooms: 56 across South Africa and one each in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique. Its four brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – are designed to cater for guests with varying needs, budgets, and lifestyle preferences, encompassing economy, mid-scale, and upscale offerings, and making it the home of “Check into Easy”.

    www.citylodgehotels.com

    Read more: City Lodge Hotels, hospitality awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz