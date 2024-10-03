Champagne etiquette uncorked: Insights from the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

On 8 November 2024, the prestigious Absa Champagne in Africa Festival, which boasted the presence of over 40 champagne houses, took place at the splendid Summer Place in Sandton. This 22nd edition of the annual celebration was not just a showcase of exquisite bubbly, but also an immersive experience into the art of champagne appreciation, led by a notable expert from the esteemed champagne house, Champagne de Venoge.

Absa Champagne in Africa: The Lazy Makoti, Lerato Kgamanyane and Zanele Van Zyl (Cooking with Zanele), and Karishma Ramdev.

Craftsmanship in every sip

Guests at the festival were treated to a journey through the rich heritage of champagne, learning that each bottle tells a unique story that begins in the sun-kissed vineyards of France. Renowned champagne aficionado export director and Champagne de Venoge CEO, Gilles de la Bassetière took centre stage, sharing invaluable insights and etiquette lessons that are essential for both novice and seasoned champagne lovers alike.

Champagne serving etiquette: The dos and don’ts

The first rule to enjoy champagne like a true connoisseur is to serve it at the ideal temperature of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius. Over-chilling can mute the flavours, while serving it warm diminishes its sparkling character. Guests learned that placing bottles in the lower section of the fridge for three to four hours is the key to achieving this perfect chill.

While traditional flute glasses have their charm, champagne experience officer, Hervé Delabesse, founder and GM, Premier Cru Wine Guy highlighted the benefits of using tulip-shaped glasses. These glasses not only enhance the overall drinking experience but also allow the alluring aromas to fully develop, much like a good conversation that flourishes when given the appropriate space to breathe.

Serving with style

When pouring champagne, the correct technique is paramount. Delabesse advised holding the bottle at a 45-degree angle and gently twisting the bottle, not the cork, to release the pressure with a soft sigh. Furthermore, guests were instructed to pour just a small amount into each glass before going back to top them off, preventing the bubbly from overflowing and ensuring that every pour maintains the champagne’s effervescence.

Common faux pas to avoid

Festival attendees were warned against some common yet detrimental practices. For instance, never chill glasses in advance as this can adversely affect the bubbles. Furthermore, it’s important to never overfill a champagne bucket, as a half-full bucket means a half-cold bottle. If a second bottle is on the table, it's best to chill it separately rather than overcrowding an ice bucket.

Another key reminder was to always showcase the label of the champagne prominently. Hiding the label originated from less desirable venues wanting to conceal less expensive options, but true enthusiasts take pride in presenting their selections.

Emerging trends in champagne

As the festival unfolded, discussions also touched upon emerging trends in the champagne world. With sustainability becoming increasingly important to consumers, there’s a rising interest in organic and biodynamic champagnes. These offerings not only provide exceptional quality but reflect a conscious effort to respect the environment.

Additionally, guests noted an increasing variety of non-traditional pairings with champagne, from gourmet foods to unexpected desserts, expanding the cocktail culture around this iconic drink.

Continuing the conversation

With these enlightening lessons in champagne etiquette, attendees walked away equipped to elevate their own champagne experiences. The festival not only served as a celebration of bubbles but also fostered a community of enthusiasts eager to share their newfound knowledge.

Champagne lovers are encouraged to stay connected with future events by sharing their experiences using the hashtag #AbsaChampagneinAfrica2024. Follow Absa on social media to keep the celebration alive and join in the ongoing conversation about all things champagne.

As the bubbles settle, one thing remains clear: the world of champagne is as rich in tradition as it is in innovation, and with each sip, there’s a story waiting to be told.

Click here for an infographic that takes you through a champagne-tasting and etiquette journey.



