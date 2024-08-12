Celebrating Women’s Day: South Africa’s legacy of courage and change

As South Africa commemorates Women’s Day on 9 August, we reflect on a landmark event in history: the 1956 Women’s March to Pretoria. On this pivotal day, a Thursday - the traditional day when black domestic workers had their day off - nearly 20,000 women from diverse backgrounds marched to the Union Buildings to protest the apartheid regime’s harsh pass laws. This courageous act was more than a protest; it was a powerful declaration of women’s rights and their critical role in the struggle for justice and equality.

Trailblazers where the women who marched that day and those that supported in organising the march. The 1956 march was organised and led by an extraordinary group of women whose bravery continues to inspire. Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa, and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn were instrumental in organising the march. They were joined by other key figures such as Albertina Sisulu, Motlalepula Chabaku, and Bertha Gxowa. These leaders exemplified the strength and unity needed to challenge an unjust system. FEDSAW (Federation of South African Woman) was the first broad-based advocacy group. Women of all races, from all works of life united against injustice. South Africa is home to several dynamic advocacy groups that are instrumental in advancing women’s rights. These groups play a critical role in pushing for systemic change, providing support to victims, and raising awareness about women’s issues.

Significant progress has been made since 1956. The 1996 Constitution marked a watershed moment by enshrining gender equality and outlawing discrimination. Subsequent legislation, such as the 2005 Domestic Violence Act and the 2013 Sexual Offences Act, has enhanced protections against gender-based violence. Many companies have made strides with parental leave policies, gender pay gap reporting, and increased quotas for women in leadership roles. Despite these advancements, the journey toward complete gender equality continues.

Women’s contributions to South Africa’s socio-economic fabric are profound. From leading businesses and holding key government positions to driving advancements in healthcare and education, women play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future. Women-led enterprises are vital for economic growth and job creation.Yet, challenges remain. Women’s representation in executive roles in South African companies stands at around 30%, with black women facing even greater barriers. This disparity underscores ongoing systemic issues that require continued attention.

According to the Department of Labour’s latest statistics, the gender pay gap in South Africa remains significant. Women earn approximately 20% less than their male counterparts, with women of black women experiencing an even larger gap. These figures highlight the need for persistent advocacy and policy reform to achieve fair pay and equal opportunities.

The younger generation in South Africa is increasingly vocal about gender equality. With a strong sense of social justice, young South Africans are challenging outdated norms and advocating for more inclusive practices in both societal and corporate contexts. Their activism, amplified through social media and digital platforms, is pushing for parity in pay, leadership roles, and workplace culture.This generation’s outlook is both hopeful and ambitious. Their commitment to gender equality promises a future where balance is not just an aspiration but a reality. Their efforts are shaping a more equitable society for all. I would like to imagine the old stalwarts beaming with pride-after all a core sentiment echoed by the woman was their children, the pass laws had already deprived many children of their fathers if women could end up in jail for the technical issues of a pass law- “who is going to look after our children”

Women’s Day: A celebration of achievements and ongoing struggles

This day is a vibrant celebration that combines reflection with festivity. Events include lively street parades, public speeches, panel discussions, and community gatherings. W honour the achievements of women while addressing ongoing challenges, blending serious reflection with celebration. As we celebrate Women’s Day, it’s essential to reflect on the significant progress made since 1956 while acknowledging the ongoing challenges. This day is a reminder of both the victories achieved and the work still needed to achieve true equality.

Let us engage with the stories of remarkable women, participate in local events, open dialogue and continue to advocate for positive change in our communities and workplaces. Women’s Day is about honouring the past, addressing current issues, and working toward a brighter, more equitable future with the youth in mind.

The slogan for the march was “ Strydom!, wathinta abafazi wathint` imbokodo!!”

Sizimbokodo for our children, our communities our nation and for humanity as a whole.



