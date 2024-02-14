Industries

    Cavaleros Group announces new luxury retail development

    14 Feb 2024
    14 Feb 2024
    The latest retail development by the Cavaleros Group, LXX Sandhurst, will cater to both the working professionals seeking a breather and the family looking to spend some quality time together at 70 Rivonia Road Sandhurst.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The development, expected to open in July 2024, includes an extensive list of sought-after tenants such as Tasha’s, Checkers, and Nudo Hair Lab.

    “LXX Sandhurst will provide a new lifestyle shopping experience to love as it caters to a wide variety of consumer needs, elegantly combining convenience, luxury, and leisure,” says Carmen Collison, asset management and development executive.

    The new retail and entertainment space is the embodiment of elevated living in Africa's richest square mile. By fusing luxury, convenience, culinary, cafes, and retail experiences, the latest Cavaleros Group development will provide a sanctuary in the heart of Sandhurst.

    “LXX Sandhurst cannot wait to welcome you to its semi-al fresco, luxury shopping, dining, and cosmetology experience in the richest square mile of Africa. This new development is the ultimate attraction, embodying luxury, class, and convenience,” says Alexi Cavaleros, head of international acquisitions.

    The Cavaleros Group is invested in a diverse range of business ventures; however, their core business is the investment, development, and management of commercial, industrial, hotel and retail assets in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

