Bonitas Medical Fund appoints Themba Hadebe

Bonitas Medical Fund has announced the appointment of Themba Hadebe as the fund’s new clinical executive.

Source: Supplied. Themba Hadebe, clinical executive, Bonitas Medical Fund.

Hadebe qualified as a medical doctor at the University of Stellenbosch and has over 12 years of experience in both the private and public healthcare sector, as a medical officer and private practitioner.

He holds further graduate qualifications including a postgraduate qualification in occupational health, global health and business studies.

He has a wealth of experience and knowledge in health and wellness, and executive health, having held a medical advisory role at Netcare group where he strategically managed and led numerous health and wellness portfolios.

"We are delighted to have Dr Hadebe join our management team," said Lee Callakoppen, principal officer. "His patient-centred and value-based approach to healthcare means he will be invaluable to the Fund in our mission to optimise the quality of life and health of our members. With his expertise, not only as a medical doctor but also in the wellness space, he will be an asset to our team."