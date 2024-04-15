Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Icon OncologyCOHSASABonitasCANSABullion PR & CommunicationNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bonitas Medical Fund appoints Themba Hadebe

    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    Bonitas Medical Fund has announced the appointment of Themba Hadebe as the fund’s new clinical executive.
    Source: Supplied. Themba Hadebe, clinical executive, Bonitas Medical Fund.
    Source: Supplied. Themba Hadebe, clinical executive, Bonitas Medical Fund.

    Hadebe qualified as a medical doctor at the University of Stellenbosch and has over 12 years of experience in both the private and public healthcare sector, as a medical officer and private practitioner.

    He holds further graduate qualifications including a postgraduate qualification in occupational health, global health and business studies.

    He has a wealth of experience and knowledge in health and wellness, and executive health, having held a medical advisory role at Netcare group where he strategically managed and led numerous health and wellness portfolios.

    "We are delighted to have Dr Hadebe join our management team," said Lee Callakoppen, principal officer. "His patient-centred and value-based approach to healthcare means he will be invaluable to the Fund in our mission to optimise the quality of life and health of our members. With his expertise, not only as a medical doctor but also in the wellness space, he will be an asset to our team."

    Read more: Bonitas Medical Fund, Themba Hadebe
    NextOptions

    Related

    Helping drive wellness initiatives
    BonitasHelping drive wellness initiatives
    TB - serious but curable
    BonitasTB - serious but curable
    Key facts about cholera
    BonitasKey facts about cholera
    Talking about HPV and cervical cancer
    BonitasTalking about HPV and cervical cancer
    10 ways to manage your medical expenses
    Bonitas10 ways to manage your medical expenses
    Bursaries and boreholes &#x2013; helping in the healthcare space
    BonitasBursaries and boreholes – helping in the healthcare space
    Bonitas balancing increases with value and sustainability
    BonitasBonitas balancing increases with value and sustainability
    Dealing with diabetes
    BonitasDealing with diabetes
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz