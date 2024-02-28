BET Software strikes gold: Empowering future female tech leaders at GirlCode Hackathon

One thousand GirlCoders across ten cities are getting ready to code, create, and conquer at the 2024 GirlCode Hackathon, happening this Saturday, 31 August, 2024. As a Gold Sponsor, BET Software is proud to help foster an environment where girls can thrive, and to invest in a more equitable future for all. Winners of the hackathon will attend the Grace Hopper Conference in the USA in October.

Young minds collaborated to create innovative solutions at last year’s hackathon, proudly supported by BET Software

This year’s hackathon theme is about aligning technology, innovation, and female empowerment to drive positive change within the context of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. BET Software will actively contribute to the hackathon's success by providing a distinguished speaker, experienced mentors, and a judge for the panel. These representatives will bring their expertise and guide the participants, encouraging them to develop solutions that can drive meaningful change in their communities and beyond.

Cheering, supporting, and celebrating young women during the 30-hour hackathon, are tech luminaries from the BET Software team who will be judges, mentors and speakers: Londiwe Hadebe (Service Delivery manager), Amanda Sontenze (Business Intelligence team lead), Karmen Singh (Software Quality analyst), Deniese Chinnappen (Technology Portfolio manager) and Rosemary Beckett (Software Development team lead).



