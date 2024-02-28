BET Software strikes gold: Empowering future female tech leaders at GirlCode Hackathon
This year’s hackathon theme is about aligning technology, innovation, and female empowerment to drive positive change within the context of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. BET Software will actively contribute to the hackathon's success by providing a distinguished speaker, experienced mentors, and a judge for the panel. These representatives will bring their expertise and guide the participants, encouraging them to develop solutions that can drive meaningful change in their communities and beyond.
Cheering, supporting, and celebrating young women during the 30-hour hackathon, are tech luminaries from the BET Software team who will be judges, mentors and speakers: Londiwe Hadebe (Service Delivery manager), Amanda Sontenze (Business Intelligence team lead), Karmen Singh (Software Quality analyst), Deniese Chinnappen (Technology Portfolio manager) and Rosemary Beckett (Software Development team lead).