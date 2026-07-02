Accelerated enterprise demand leads WPP’s AI-driven transformation unit

WPP Enterprise Solutions will expand its portfolio with an initial set of proprietary solutions designed to help organisations accelerate growth in an AI-powered economy.

The offering expands at a time of accelerating enterprise demand. Industry analysts from IDC and Forrester project customer experience services will exceed $500bn by 2028, alongside sustained increases in transformation spending, expanded ecommerce investment and rapid growth in AI software as companies seek end-to-end business solutions.

The launch propositions span AI, intelligence, loyalty, commerce, and content, and will continue to expand as WPP Enterprise Solutions evolves its service offering to meet clients' needs.

These service propositions combine trusted data foundations, advanced intelligence and orchestrated customer experiences to deliver connected transformation.

The move further establishes the business as a leading enterprise growth partner for organisations looking to transform how they connect with customers, scale operations and unlock growth in an evolving AI-powered economy.

Introduced earlier this year as one of WPP’s four strategic operating units, WPP Enterprise Solutions brings together capabilities in commerce, consulting, content transformation, CRM, loyalty & first-party data, customer & product experience, and engineering & platforms to help design, build and operate the growth systems that competitive businesses rely on.

The business partners with global brands such as IKEA, Ford, L’Oréal, and Nestlé to deliver marketing modernisation and business transformation.

Evolved service offering

Its evolved service offering includes:

AI Transformation Consulting Helping organisations realise AI value through strategic advisory, architecture and agentic systems.

Agentic Commerce Converting brand equity and product truth into machine-readable signals that shape how AI agents discover, evaluate and recommend brands.

Owned Intelligence Converting client-owned data into strategic, AI-ready competitive assets that fuel brand-specific and commercially attributable results.

Adaptive, Real-time Relationships Pairing first-party data with AI to anticipate and personalise every interaction, deepening loyalty and growing lifetime value.

Intelligent ContentA closed-loop operating system that plans, produces and activates content using intelligent automation.

The service propositions are activated through best-in-class partnerships with tenured technology partners including Adobe, AWS, Braze, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and Shopify, as well as innovators in AI.

Accelerated enterprise demand

Jeff Geheb, global CEO, WPP Enterprise Solutions, says, “WPP Enterprise Solutions exists to help organisations remove the friction that holds growth back.

“Most organisations don’t have a growth problem—they have a systematic constraint that limits their potential.

“Customer experience, content, commerce, data and technology too often evolve independently of one another.

“We help clients bring those elements together into growth systems they can continuously optimise, operate and scale.”