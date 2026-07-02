South Africa
ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bluegrass DigitalRogerwilcoDomains.co.zaASUSMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Google has exceeded $1bn Africa investment target

Google has exceeded a five-year target to invest $1bn in Africa, it said on Wednesday, 2 July, as it made public initiatives on infrastructure and development of AI to accelerate the continent's digital growth.
By Nqobile Dludla
2 Jul 2026
2 Jul 2026
File photo: A Google Cloud logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, 22 April 2024. Reuters/Annegret Hilse//File Photo
File photo: A Google Cloud logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, 22 April 2024. Reuters/Annegret Hilse//File Photo

They follow on from Google's launch of a cloud for the Johannesburg region in 2025.

Here are the details of the new initiatives that Google, owned by Alphabet, announced at the first Africa Cloud Summit in Johannesburg.

• Google will establish a connectivity hub in South Africa's Eastern Cape, the first of four planned connectivity hubs on the continent.

• The facility will link Africa to Australia via the Umoja subsea cable and to India through a new route, strengthening internet resilience and capacity.

• Africa's first applied AI lab in Ghana will pair local startups with Google researchers and provide early access to its AI models.

• A more than $1m programme in partnership with UK actor Idris Elba's Akuna Group will train underrepresented creators in AI-driven storytelling.

• Google's Economic and Community Development programme and WeThinkCode have committed to build a R3m ($183,468) digital innovation centre in Soweto, Johannesburg.

• Google also said its startup accelerator programme will back 15 South African firms as part of Google's pledge to back 50 African ventures between 2024 and 2028.

• "The AI opportunity for Africa is significant, and Google is committed to doing our part working with Africans to help Africa realise it," James Manyika, Google's senior vice president for research and technology, told reporters.

Read more: Google, James Manyika, Nqobile Dludla
Share this article

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Barbara Lewis
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz