Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRAdopt-a-SchoolBET SoftwareAFDASappiNorthlink CollegeAAA School of AdvertisingRichfieldSACAPBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Absa awards over R1m to South Africa’s top matriculants for the class of 2024

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    21 Jan 2025
    21 Jan 2025
    Absa partners with the Department of Basic Education to empower learners and kickstart their educational journeys.
    Absa executives with Rayyan Ebrahim, Pinelands High School Western Cape, Top National Award
    Absa executives with Rayyan Ebrahim, Pinelands High School Western Cape, Top National Award

    Absa is proud to announce the awarding of over R1.3m to 39 of the nation’s highest-performing Grade 12 learners in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements in 2024. Each student received R35,000 during a ceremony held yesterday at Mosaïek in Fairland, hosted by the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube.

    This initiative, in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, underscores Absa’s commitment to empowering exceptional young talent from both public and independent schools across South Africa.

    Dr. Steven Zwane, managing executive, Corporate Citizenship at Absa said, “We believe education is the cornerstone of personal growth and societal progress. By supporting students on their educational journeys, we aim to empower them to thrive and achieve their aspirations. In addition to providing access to affordable banking solutions through the Student Account with no monthly fees and unlimited card swipes, we are proud to offer learners access to our ReadytoWork program. This initiative equips students with essential workplace readiness skills, career guidance, financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, digital literacy, mentorship, personal development, and leadership skills, ensuring they are prepared for success in the modern world.”

    Absa Top Achievers
    Absa Top Achievers

    The R1,365,000 contribution is part of Absa’s broader commitment to driving social progress and financial inclusion. This initiative aligns with the bank’s philosophy of being a “Force for Good,” where purpose drives action to create meaningful impact.

    By honouring these learners, Absa reaffirms its dedication to advancing educational excellence and fostering the growth of South African communities. “We are invested in building a brighter future by empowering our youth to reach their full potential,” added Zwane.

    For further information follow us on IG @absa.southafrica | #YourStoryMatters

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz