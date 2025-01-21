Absa awards over R1m to South Africa’s top matriculants for the class of 2024

Absa partners with the Department of Basic Education to empower learners and kickstart their educational journeys.

Absa executives with Rayyan Ebrahim, Pinelands High School Western Cape, Top National Award

Absa is proud to announce the awarding of over R1.3m to 39 of the nation’s highest-performing Grade 12 learners in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements in 2024. Each student received R35,000 during a ceremony held yesterday at Mosaïek in Fairland, hosted by the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube.

This initiative, in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, underscores Absa’s commitment to empowering exceptional young talent from both public and independent schools across South Africa.

Dr. Steven Zwane, managing executive, Corporate Citizenship at Absa said, “We believe education is the cornerstone of personal growth and societal progress. By supporting students on their educational journeys, we aim to empower them to thrive and achieve their aspirations. In addition to providing access to affordable banking solutions through the Student Account with no monthly fees and unlimited card swipes, we are proud to offer learners access to our ReadytoWork program. This initiative equips students with essential workplace readiness skills, career guidance, financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, digital literacy, mentorship, personal development, and leadership skills, ensuring they are prepared for success in the modern world.”

Absa Top Achievers

The R1,365,000 contribution is part of Absa’s broader commitment to driving social progress and financial inclusion. This initiative aligns with the bank’s philosophy of being a “Force for Good,” where purpose drives action to create meaningful impact.

By honouring these learners, Absa reaffirms its dedication to advancing educational excellence and fostering the growth of South African communities. “We are invested in building a brighter future by empowering our youth to reach their full potential,” added Zwane.

