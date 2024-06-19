2024 WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans: Race report

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the jewel in the WEC crown, is the fourth round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

It was a challenging, unpredictable race, with changeable weather conditions making strategies a lottery. A heavy downpour in the early morning hours brought out the safety car, which remained for a good five hours.

As it is with endurance racing, some teams suffered cruel luck. While others managed to survive issues to finish higher in the finishing order. No fewer than 23 Hypercars took to the grid, with 62 machines in all classes starting the race.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...