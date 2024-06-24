2024 OceanLove Innovation Award winners

Winners of the inaugural OceanLove Innovation Awards were announced at the Oceanovation Festival, The Hague, on 19 June 2024. An initiative by global non-profit ocean conservation initiative OceanLove, the awards aim to celebrate innovators from around the world who develop creative solutions to protect the ocean and its ecosystems.

The submitted ideas were assessed based on several criteria including originality, impact, reach and feasibility. Out of 85 applications from 38 countries, the panel of judges, chaired by Sian Owen, executive director of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, selected the finalists and overall winners.

10 OceanLove Innovation Award finalists

'Algarithm' by Pilar Muñoz Muga (Chile) - An animated short film showcasing the crucial role of algae in our environment.

'Guardians of the Sacred Waters' by Tom Wheeler, Treesistance (Brazil) - A project aimed at safeguarding the precious water territories in the Amazon, using a blend of traditional wisdom and modern technology.

'Charlas El Océano' by Gabriela Casuso, Proyecto Acuática (Colombia) - An educational program, developed by a passionate teenager, that uses reflexive videos and games to promote oceanic culture, marine life protection, and instill ocean awareness in children and adolescents.

'New Approach on Holistic Coral Reef Restoration and Conservation' by Sarah Abdelhamid (Egypt) - This project aims to rescue coral colonies from vulnerable areas within the Somabay Safaga region, through the innovative microfragmentation method.

'Marine Protected Areas Day' by Dr Judy Mann-Lang and the MPA Day Team (South Africa) - A global annual event that aims to raise awareness of marine protected areas.

'Alternative fuels from seaweed' by Johannes Bochdalofsky, SeaH4 (South Africa) - An innovative solution using seaweed and green hydrogen to produce alternative fuels at scale. This sustainable approach not only tackles climate change but also brings economic opportunities to rural coastal communities.

'SeaSprout' by Uriel Sanchez (Colombia) - Transforms areas of the continental shelf affected by decades of trawling through artificial rhodolith beds. This initiative harnesses the power of circular economy and provides the means of permanently fixing carbon through the calcification of coralline algae, fostering biodiversity and improving fish environment.

'Chbika: the micro-waste tool' by Saad Abid (Morocco) - Chbika is a practical and effective tool designed to capture micro-waste from our beaches.

'The Flipflopi Project' by Dipesh Pabari (Kenya) - An East African initiative that aims to keep consumer plastics within a closed loop by transforming plastic waste into heritage furniture and traditional boat parts. They built the world's first 100% recycled plastic sailing dhow using traditional techniques.

'Irrawaddy Dolphin Conservation' by Dr. Manoranjan Mishra (India) - An initiative to protect Irrawaddy dolphins and support their regeneration by preserving their mangrove habitat and enhancing local support.

Read more about all the finalists at OceanLove Awards

Top 5 OceanLove Innovation Award winners 2024

Chbika: the micro-waste tool - awarded grant: €10,000

Charlas El Océano - awarded grant: €5,000

SeaSprout - awarded grant: €2,500

Alternative fuels from seaweed - awarded grant: €2,500

Guardians of the Sacred Waters - awarded grant: €1,000



South Africa’s Marine Protected Areas Day took 7th place, with Dr Judy Mann saying, "Awards such as these are important for elevating the awareness around the plight of our ocean while giving people practical solutions for how they can help. Ocean conservation is a collaborative effort, and we’re proud to be part of this group of OceanLove innovators who are making a real impact, now."