2024 OceanLove Innovation Award winners

The submitted ideas were assessed based on several criteria including originality, impact, reach and feasibility. Out of 85 applications from 38 countries, the panel of judges, chaired by Sian Owen, executive director of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, selected the finalists and overall winners.
Read more about all the finalists at OceanLove Awards
South Africa’s Marine Protected Areas Day took 7th place, with Dr Judy Mann saying, "Awards such as these are important for elevating the awareness around the plight of our ocean while giving people practical solutions for how they can help. Ocean conservation is a collaborative effort, and we’re proud to be part of this group of OceanLove innovators who are making a real impact, now."