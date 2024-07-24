Healthcare Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAStoneIntercareBonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #MandelaMonth: 15 companies unite to transform youth services centre in Alexandra

    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    In a heartwarming display of unity and community spirit, 15 esteemed companies joined hands and embarked on a transformative journey to renovate the Alexandra Community Health Centre catering to the needs of township youth in Johannesburg.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    This noble initiative coincided with the globally celebrated Mandela Day, dedicated to honouring the legacy of the late Nelson Mandela and promoting the values of service, justice, and equality.

    On Thursday 18 July 2024, the collaborative effort saw the companies and the local community pool their resources, skills, and expertise to revamp the youth services centre, making it a more conducive space for the youth and healthcare practitioners of Alexandra Township.

    The project was an initiative of the Same Foundation, an award-winning NPO that undertakes high-impact community-development projects throughout South Africa.

    Speaking on the impact of the event, Tyrone Pols, spokesperson of Same - the SA Medical and Education Foundation - said, “This Mandela Day we envisioned implementing a legacy project that will have a lasting impact on the wellbeing of the youth, and the Alexandra Community Health Centre is a perfect fit.

    "Our donors and the community certainly heeded the call to action. Not only did the donor companies fund the renovations; they arrived in full force with more than 180 participants on Mandela Day to work on the renovation project.”

    Continued community impact

    Pols explained that the project was an extension of development work Same has already done at Alexandra Community Health Centre, which saw the accident, emergency and therapeutic services units fully renovated and equipped in 2023.

    Over the next few months, the centre will be fully equipped with the furniture and medical equipment required to deliver state-of-the-art services to the youth.

    The participating companies included Bidvest Facilities Management, Bongani Rainmaker, Clyde & Co, Dentsu Creative, Fragomen Africa, Full Circle Media, Ingerop, Komatsu, LNW Gaming Africa, Lumax Energy, Metrofile, Parker Hannifin Africa, The Energy Company, Volkswagen Financial Services, and Water Skills SA.

    The Alexandra Community largely drove the success of the project and had a large contingent of volunteers on the day and SMMEs that worked on the project.

    “All service providers on the project were sourced exclusively from the Alexandra community. Various suppliers, contractors, security, catering, and facilities management were sourced in partnership with the Johannesburg Economic Development Forum.

    This project underscores the power of collective action and the shared commitment to fostering positive change and empowerment within the community, Pols said.

    Read more: Mandela Day, SAME Foundation
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    Team members brighten up uThingo Crisis Centre by adding a fresh touch to the home.
    BET Software#MandelaMonth: BET Software and Hollywood Foundation make a real impact
    22 hours
    Oxford University Press Southern Africa gives back on Mandela Day
    Oxford University PressOxford University Press Southern Africa gives back on Mandela Day
    1 day
    Massmart praises CSI partners for embracing Mandela Day spirit everyday
    Massmart praises CSI partners for embracing Mandela Day spirit everyday
    19 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Mandela Day: Gauteng's health initiative clears surgery backlog
    18 Jul 2024
    Machine_ launches its 2024 'Machine_67 x Blackboard' art initiative
    Publicis Groupe AfricaMachine_ launches its 2024 'Machine_67 x Blackboard' art initiative
    18 Jul 2024
    East Coast Radio goes beyond 67 minutes to support the Tongaat community
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio goes beyond 67 minutes to support the Tongaat community
    18 Jul 2024
    Source: © south African government This year, the Mandela Day theme is '#ItIsInYourHands' and aims to combat poverty and inequity
    #ItsInYourHands: Celebrate Mandela Day
     17 Jul 2024
    Database360 commemorates Mandela Day by empowering NGOs with vital data resources
    Database360Database360 commemorates Mandela Day by empowering NGOs with vital data resources
    17 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz