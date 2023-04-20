Membrana Media enters the South African market to help publishers increase advertising revenue

Membrana Media, an independent international video content production platform, has officially entered the South African market. Membrana Media's entry reinforces its commitment to providing innovative solutions to publishers globally. Membrana Media believes that its products can help publishers in the region increase their advertising revenues by up to 85%. This move comes along with successful operations of Membrana Media in Ukraine, USA, Turkey, Greece, and Brazil.

To help publishers boost their advertising revenue, Membrana Media provides various products, such as Membrana Display, Membrana Video, and Membrana App. The key solution offered by Membrana Media is a fully customised video player. The company is confident that its advanced video player technology will resonate with publishers in the region and help them achieve their advertising goals.

The South African market holds immense potential for Membrana Media, as the country is considered the tech and business hub of the African continent, and serves as a gateway to businesses in the region. The position of country manager in South Africa is being held by Dean Doxey, who is leading the local operation there.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations to South Africa and have Dean on board as our country manager," said Mihail Kudryavskyi, co-founder and CEO of Membrana Media. "As a tech-forward country, South Africa is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase what we can do to increase the profitability of digital content. Our flagship product, Membrana Video, will allow publishers in South Africa to get a new format for delivering information to the audience, strengthen news with the help of video content, as well as receive additional income," added CEO of Membrana Media.

Publishers in South Africa, like those around the world, face the challenge of a shortage of video content and struggle to implement and monetise it effectively, which can limit their potential revenue. By using Membrana Media's video solution, publishers can create and monetise high-quality video content, which can ultimately lead to increased revenue.

"Membrana Media offers a tool that allows publishers to provide the reader with more content that interests them and improves viewing rates. Publishers will be able to provide a new format of giving information to their users, with total view time increasing by an average of eight hours," said Dean Doxey, country manager of Membrana Media in South Africa.

About Membrana Media

Membrana Media is an independent international video content production platform that creates relevant video content for digital publishers to increase their advertising revenues. Its flagship product, Membrana Video, is designed to provide publishers with an advanced video player with flexible functionality that is easy to install on any news platform. With a presence in multiple countries, including the USA, Ukraine, Turkey, Greece, Brazil, and now South Africa, Membrana Media is dedicated to offering publishers around the world new ways to monetise their content. For more information on Membrana Media and its products, visit https://www.membrana.media/.



