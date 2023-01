Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss the reasons behind the significant amount of layoffs that have been occurring in the marketing and IT sectors.

The marketing and IT sectors are facing a high number of layoffs. Companies cite reasons such as the pandemic boom, overhiring during the pandemic, fear of recession, and inflation.

Additionally, companies are highlighting cost-cutting measures, subpar performances and financial difficulties as reasons for the mass firings. The IT industry has been particularly affected, with tens of thousands of employees losing their jobs.