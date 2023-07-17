Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Delta Victor BravoHOT 102.7FMBrave GroupDentsuHumanzMachine_AFDAHybrid Media ConsultingDemographicaBataeMediaEbony+IvoryBluegrass DigitalInvibes AdvertisingDash Digital StudioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Episode 8 of 21: Nando's embracing chaos

17 Jul 2023
Issued by: Delta Victor Bravo
Following our written thought piece on the New Rules for Good Business (published in Brands & Branding in 2021) we have developed a video series to unpack each of the ideas: Embracing Chaos, Being Playful and Showing Care.
Episode 8 of 21: Nando's embracing chaos

NextOptions
Delta Victor Bravo
Our purpose is to Build Good Business.
We help ambitious businesses to grow through clear, practical & compelling strategy for customers, markets and people.
Read more: Nando's, Brands & Branding, Delta Victor Bravo, New Rules for Good Business, #newrules #goodbusiness #embracingchaos #beingplayful #showingcare



Related

Episode 6 of 21: Maintaining focus while embracing chaos
Delta Victor BravoEpisode 6 of 21: Maintaining focus while embracing chaos3 Jul 2023
Episode 5 of 21: How can an organisation embrace chaos?
Delta Victor BravoEpisode 5 of 21: How can an organisation embrace chaos?28 Jun 2023
Episode 4 of 21: Flexibility in big versus small companies
Delta Victor BravoEpisode 4 of 21: Flexibility in big versus small companies20 Jun 2023
Episode 3 of 21: The importance of introducing more flexibility
Delta Victor BravoEpisode 3 of 21: The importance of introducing more flexibility12 Jun 2023
Episode 1 of 21: What are the 3 new rules of good business?
Delta Victor BravoEpisode 1 of 21: What are the 3 new rules of good business?29 May 2023
South African fast food franchises - adapting to challenges and expanding abroad
OrnicoSouth African fast food franchises - adapting to challenges and expanding abroad5 Apr 2023
Source: Web Tickets The Creative Circle Best of 2022 have been announced
Creative Circle Best of 2022 announced10 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz