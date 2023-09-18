Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Dash Digital StudioAsante SolutionsInvibes AdvertisingDentsuBMi ResearchHOMEMAKERSAPO GroupPromiseDMASAMembrana MediaRocketseedBullion PR & CommunicationWunderman ThompsonRed & YellowDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Nedbank IMC Conference News South Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Nedbank IMC Conference

Africa

#NedbankIMC: Accenture Song's Nick Law - Make advertising that delivers by tapping into the middle

18 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Advertising that delivers is advertising that creates customers. It achieves this by giving customers a good reason to buy a product or service.
(image: Danette Breitenbach). Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, was in South Africa to present the global keynote at the Nedbank IMC Conference
(image: Danette Breitenbach). Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, was in South Africa to present the global keynote at the Nedbank IMC Conference

“In the end, what we do as marketers is create customers. This is also what businesses do; you don’t have a business without a customer,” says Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song.

Law was in South Africa to present the global keynote at the Nedbank IMC Conference, which took place on Friday 15 September at the Urban Brew Studios in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, to present global keynote at Nedbank IMC Conference
Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, to present global keynote at Nedbank IMC Conference

Issued by IMC Conference 27 Jul 2023

Connecting customer experience with business impact

The problem he explains is that there is a cohort of people, who are very concerned about the business, its operations and efficiencies, but none of them are near the customer. “Then there are people who think about customers all the time but are not connected to the business.”

So, he says, you can see the problem, “Some businesses concentrate on business operations and do not understand how to create amazing customer experiences. And then there are creative agencies – you see them at Cannes - that create amazing customer experience but have no attachment to the business.”

While it might seem obvious he adds, “We need to connect customer experience with business impact.”

At the top are brand makers who make beautiful things that no one sees. At the bottom are performance marketers who make really ugly things that everyone sees

The problem lies in the middle

He believes marketing has lost its way because we have become an industry shaped like an hourglass.

“At the top are brand makers who make beautiful things that no one sees. At the bottom are performance marketers who make really ugly things that everyone sees. One is trying to make you feel something and the other to act on something, but neither is informed by what customers want which is the why. And the why lies in the middle, called mid-funnel, is what helps people to understand."

While companies are built in the shape of an hourglass, customers are shaped like onions. “They are making all their decisions in the middle, while we are making decisions according to third party aggregators."

Therefore, he says, we need to start from the middle and think about how we can get people to understand the value of these products, and services.

“Then we can inflect that up the funnel (to beautiful storytelling) and down (to more transactional stuff) and that’s when a brand delivers something that creates customers.

“As opposed to someone who says that brand is cool, but what do they sell, or I wish that brand would stop chasing me around the web just because I hovered on something on Instagram for two seconds too long.”

Image: Terry Levin. Zoe Scaman looks at where the internet is going through the lens of User Generated Content at the recent Nedbank IMC.
#NedbankIMC: From creator economy to cosy web to a new spirit of reciprocity and generosity

By 3 hours ago

The middle is very simple

Looking specifically at marketing and advertising, he says we are losing brand longevity because we are not helping customers understand the value of the product.

“This is because we have vacated that place at the top of the funnel by doing big metaphorical brand stories which are meant to make you feel something, while at the bottom of the funnel, we are chasing you around the internet like a mad mathematician.”

Neither of these is informed unless you figure out the middle.

“The middle is very simple, it is not even purpose, it is how your product manifests that purpose. A company has to stand for something and that is to deliver a product that people want - that’s it.”

He adds that it is not enough to stand for something abstract.

“Unfortunately the legacy of above-the-line (ATL) agencies, which comes out of a media environment before there was any interface where the best you could hope for was for someone to feel something about your brand because they could not interact with it, continues,” he explains.

Then there is the opposite extreme. “To the other end, more recently the attempt to do performance marketing, with the illusion of precise tracking and reaching the right person at the right time, has been devoid of any craft or concept. As such, in the long term, your brand can suffer from what is considered performance marketing.”

Source: © Effie CCO Effies Worldwide Allison Knapp Womack, &quot;If something is not effective it is expensive content&quot;
Effie Worldwide COO: "If something is not effective it is expensive content"

By 14 Sep 2023

Not designed to be simple

It is not an easy ask, he admits, saying that no brand is getting it completely right.

“That’s because everything changes so quickly but also because everything is connected. Fifty years ago, I was a consumer, I lived over there and interacted there. Today everything has converged into this one place (the mobile).”

Also, he adds, a lot of what we interact with now is not designed to be simple - and we keep adding layers through technologies which have accelerated complexity.

“These technologies are great, but not when we transfer our expertise onto the customer. We assume just because we have figured it out, they have as well. You need to strip away the complexity - think Apple, AirBnB and Google to some extent. If there is too much complexity, people just switch off.”

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: advertising, marketing, Customer experience, Nedbank, Nick Law, Danette Breitenbach, creative agencies, business results, Nedbank IMC, #NedbankIMC, Accenture Song

Related

Source:
#NedbankIMC: Ciko Thomas on taking pride in our African identity2 hours ago
Image: Terry Levin. Zoe Scaman looks at where the internet is going through the lens of User Generated Content at the recent Nedbank IMC.
#NedbankIMC: From creator economy to cosy web to a new spirit of reciprocity and generosity3 hours ago
Andisa Ntsubane is Vodacom's CMO. Source: Supplied.
#NedbankIMC: How Vodacom navigates the CMO-CEO relationship4 hours ago
Source:
Warc's new research unveils the crucial role of brand in enhancing performance marketing effectiveness3 days ago
Ali Rez on how to win a Loeries Grand Prix
Ali Rez on how to win a Loeries Grand Prix3 days ago
(Image: Danette Bretienbach). Winners of the Most Awards
#MOSTAwards: heed and Carat Johannesburg top of the media industry3 days ago
Source: © 123rf the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s annual Internet Advertising Revenue Report has been released
IAB SA/PwC SA Online AdSpend Report: Digital sees sustainable growth, social becomes a key contributor14 Sep 2023
Source: © Effie CCO Effies Worldwide Allison Knapp Womack, &quot;If something is not effective it is expensive content&quot;
Effie Worldwide COO: "If something is not effective it is expensive content"14 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz