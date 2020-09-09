#ACACaresCovid19: #BrandAdland - Building leadership, livelihoods and legacies

Watch now as Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA) and Brian Yuyi, CEO of Masa discuss leadership, legacy, accountability and how advertising, marketing and industry organisations can work together to continue to build livelihoods in South Africa. The final episode of the Biz ACA series conversations on the value of the advertising and marketing sectors to futureproofing economies, was made possible by the ACA and hosted by Rutendo Nyamuda.