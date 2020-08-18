#ACACaresCovid19: Unlocking value chains in smaller, transformed and black-owned agencies

Watch: Ann Nurock, senior partner, Relationship Audits and Management and Rorisang Setlogelo MD and founder of Roth Media, a black-owned, female-owned agency share powerful insights about how every step of the value chain contributes to greater representation, sharing economies and the importance of female voices in boardrooms. The eighth episode of Bizcommunity's #ACACaresCovid19 series is made possible by the ACA (Association for Communications and Advertising)...