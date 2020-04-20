[Radio & Podcasts] Helping advertisers make sense of it all

A 2017 study by New York University's Steinhart Music Business Programme painted a bleak picture of what the future holds for traditional radio.
The message was clear: adapt to the rise of digital or die.
Jane Ruinard, commercial manager at Jacaranda FM
Not only has radio embraced the digital era, but it has used new technologies and innovation to solidify its position as one of the most effective forms of advertising in 2020.
Radio advertising has extended to reaching our audiences across multiple platforms, including jacarandafm.com and our various social media platforms. These platforms assist with reaching new audiences and audiences where the demographic may change from our on-air audiences.
We need to keep reminding and educating our advertisers of our reach across digital platforms. Our digital platforms also assist with advertisers who wish to include content in their campaigns. We host a JacPod platform on our website. Podcasting can be used for extensive education and product knowledge for consumers. These series drive high levels of engagement from audiences who specifically want to engage with the content.
In 2020, I expect to see a continued trend of generic advertising vs non-traditional revenue (station promotions, etc.) due to the lengthy sign-off periods and the need for quick turnaround to get clients’ advertising campaigns live.
One of the biggest challenges for radio sales execs will be the levels of innovation and quick turnaround which is required for campaigns. We need to facilitate more think pods around innovation and how to execute quickly on this. If we can win this, we can win more revenues.
While innovation is exciting, it can be difficult to always be at the forefront of something new and exciting.
We can stay on top of innovation in radio advertising by trying not to over complicate innovation. This is often where we get stuck. Stick to the client’s objective with innovation in mind and ensure that the solutions are created for client objectives, are easily implemented, and drive the desired outcomes.
Most media brands have more than one platform, but how you utilise them is what counts.
One size does not fit all and the key to ensuring we develop the best campaign is to create an advertising solution with the client’s objectives in mind.
Always ask the client: “What does success look like for the proposed campaign?”. This will give a clear indication of the metrics that need to be applied in order to ensure success.
Ultimately, the success of the campaign means everyone wins. We are in the business of ensuring success, thereby creating trust and ultimately driving the outcome of the client’s objectives of a campaign. If we show success, the opportunity for repeat business is that much higher.
The focus in 2020 won’t be any different from previous years – the client’s objectives of a campaign and ensuring that we deliver on this. Campaign success is vitally important together with engaging content and innovative thinking. The pressure is real.
Jane Ruinard has extensive experience within the advertising and media sector and management. She has worked in radio, digital, social media, out of home and print magazines for the past 19 years. Jane is currently a Commercial Manager at Jacaranda FM. During her time in media, she has seen the introduction of many additional media opportunities which have entered our market.
