Global president of Pfizer opens Cape's new Pfizer and Biovac facility

Pfizer and Biovac opened their recently completed freezer farm facility for a delegation of global Pfizer executives, US Consulate and the Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel on Thursday (9 March 2023).

Source: Supplied. The delegation of global Pfizer executives, and members of the US Consulate and the Trade, Industry and Competition are pictured here with Minister Ebrahim Patel.

The partnership between Pfizer and Biovac goes back a long way, having been first established in 2015 to support the establishment of a sustainable supply of Pfizer’s pneumococcal vaccine.

More than 20 million doses of vaccines are delivered a year by Biovac, with a significant number of these locally manufactured.

This journey has witnessed the full technology transfer of the innovative 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Pfizer's investment of R855m

With the technology transfer completed in 2022, Biovac can locally manufacture and distribute over three million vaccine doses of the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate to the National Department of Health annually which is to be used for the immunisation of babies in South Africa.

To date, Pfizer has invested more than R855m in Biovac in the form of infrastructure and skills development.

A key deliverable of an additional investment, announced at the South African Investment Conference in March 2022, was earmarked for the construction of the freezer farm facility which will serve as an ultra-cold storage facility and adds to the institute’s capacity for vaccine storage and supply.

Over 100 ultra-low temperature freezers

The facility is a 1,100m2 two-storey building, which houses 135 ultra-low temperature freezers that allow for the storage of vaccine products up to minus 70 degrees Celsius, and notably, the storage of the locally manufactured Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Nick Lagunowich, global president of Pfizer emerging markets said the partnership between Biovac and Pfizer has enabled Pfizer to expand its capabilities to locally produce not only the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid 19 vaccine, but also the 13 valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine included in South Africa’s expanded programme for immunisation.