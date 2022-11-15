Industries

Covid vaccine drive running out of steam in South Africa while people continue to die

15 Nov 2022
By: Daniel Steyn
Daily Covid vaccinations have more or less plateaued since July.
Source: Wikipedia.
Source: Wikipedia.

At the peak of the vaccination drive, South Africa was administering up to 240,000 vaccine doses a day. But this number has dropped to just over 5,000 a day. Less than half of these are first doses and a third are booster shots.

The government still hasn’t reached its target of 67% adult vaccination, which it wanted to achieve by the end of 2021. Half of the adult population in South Africa is currently vaccinated. Among adults 60 years or older, nearly 73% have been fully vaccinated.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
