Covid vaccine drive running out of steam in South Africa while people continue to die

At the peak of the vaccination drive, South Africa was administering up to 240,000 vaccine doses a day. But this number has dropped to just over 5,000 a day. Less than half of these are first doses and a third are booster shots.
The government still hasn’t reached its target of 67% adult vaccination, which it wanted to achieve by the end of 2021. Half of the adult population in South Africa is currently vaccinated. Among adults 60 years or older, nearly 73% have been fully vaccinated.
