Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

YehBaby DigitalCOHSASAUniversity of the Free StateIntercareHippo.co.zaMint GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

SA to re-emerge in strong position post-Covid

14 Oct 2021
Countries like South Africa, Kenya and Egypt may re-emerge in a strong position post Covid-19, especially as the international tourism market reopens to cater for the great global thirst for post-lockdown travel.
Source: ©HONGQI ZHANG
Source: ©HONGQI ZHANG 123rf
This is according to Dr Alex Coutinho, a physician and global health consultant and speaker at this year’s Africa Health Conference on the future of healthcare post-Covid-19.

“Nations with high vaccination rates as well as reliable and high-quality health infrastructure in place, will likely encourage international visitors, without the need for quarantine on arrival, and assurance of top level critical care in the event it is needed,” he says.

“Looking into the future, countries like Kenya and Rwanda look poised to adapt quickly, having taken learnings from countries like South Africa and Mauritius on how best to survive the epidemic, shift focus into economic recovery and into their public and private health systems,” he adds.

Investment into the global South


With the realisation that the economic costs of a pandemic far outweigh the costs of investment into research, vaccines, therapeutics, and non-medical disease control strategies, many authorities feel that the Covid-19 crisis may mean increased investments in these areas in the global South.

Given the need to ensure stable supply chains, some experts have also suggested that an increase in domestic manufacture of vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies is likely and necessary.

Other experts worry, however, that the future will herald worsening structural inequality as a result of Covid-19, as nations under pressure cut back on international aid, and prioritise their own economic survival.

In some places the pandemic and its after-effects threaten to stall or reverse development gains achieved thus far.

The current pandemic has highlighted the disproportionate burden of infection borne by vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Read more: Africa, tourism, South Africa, COVID-19, post-Covid-19

Related

Source: ©Andriy Popov
Covid-19 diabetic patients risk similar to patients without diabetes1 hour ago
Source: ©Tomas Griger
Covid-19 leads to rising global debt20 hours ago
Source: © sedatseven
SA earns over half of investment banking fees in sub-Saharan Africa1 day ago
Source: ©supplied by agency 3,400 EVDS users, 380 contact centre staff and over 3,100 vaccinators have been trained to use the EDVS
Over 18-million vaccines administered save over 47,700 lives2 days ago
Source: ©GettyImage
Mining sector must work together for the country2 days ago
Source: ©Igor Daniel
Breakthrough malaria vaccine offers to reinvigorate the fight against the disease2 days ago
Source: ©xie fei
Medscheme data shows effect of Covid-19 vaccination7 Oct 2021
Source: ©sergey Nivens
AstraZeneca and the Royal Academy partnership focuses on health tech6 Oct 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz