Multimillion-dollar project to provide fast access to medicines in SA

14 Oct 2021
The Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in South Africa project aims to help South Africans get faster and better access to medicines. The multimillion-dollar project is a partnership between BroadReach Health Development and the South African country office of the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and kicked off at the beginning of October.
Source: ©franco volpato 123rf
Funded under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the project will likely run for the next five years.

The project will help shift the delivery of chronic medication out of the country’s overburdened health facilities, thus improving access to medication for patients.

Beneficiaries will have more options for picking up medication, reduced wait times, and better access to health care services as these move closer to communities.

Improving health equity


“Since 2003, we’ve been committed to improving health equity and HIV and TB outcomes.

This project is an exciting progression, which will see us leverage our technologies, experience, and expertise to amplify access to critical medical interventions,” says Todd Malone, managing director of BroadReach health development.

“Our Health Development team will provide technical assistance to the National Department of Health (NDoH), taking the lead role in programme monitoring and implementation support for the national Central Chronic Medicine Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD),” Malone adds.

To ensure that everything goes according to plan, BroadReach Health development has roped in some of its best management talent to spearhead the project.

“We are bringing in specialists with a strong understanding of the South Africa socio-economic and social determinants context.

“It is crucial that our teams operate with a deep understanding of and experience with the South African public health sector – and community healthcare workers in particular,” concludes Malone.

