Studies confirm Daikin's patented streamer technology inactivates more than 99.9% of the coronavirus

A bold statement indeed, but one backed by science. Daikin can now confidently confirm the effectiveness of their patented streamer technology, which successfully inactivates more than 99.9% of the novel coronavirus after irradiating the virus for three hours.

The results of this experiment showed that:

Flash Streamer discharge inactivated 93,65% of coronavirus (SAR-CoV-2) after an irradiation time of 1 hour



Flash Streamer discharge inactivated 99,97% of coronavirus (SAR-CoV-2) after an irradiation time of 3 hours

Source: “Study report on the inactivation effect of plasma ion generator (Daikin Streamer) on SARS-CoV-2” redacted by Shigeru Morikawa, Department of Veterinary Medicine, Microbiology Course, Okayama University of Science.

Daikin’s Streamer technology, developed (by Daikin) in 2004, performs an oxidative decomposition of harmful substances. The Streamer discharge is a type of plasma discharge featuring an innovative air purification technology that stably generates high-speed electrons. Its oxidative decomposition capability is much higher than the conventional plasma discharge (glow discharge). Moreover, when combined with air components, these high-speed electrons have a capability for powerful oxidative decomposition that continuously remove odours, bacteria and indoor air pollutants such as formaldehyde.– Koen Van Wynendaele (Daikin South Africa Managing Director)The study has been conducted by Daikin Industries Ltd in cooperation with Professor Shigeru Kyuwa from the Department of Biomedical Science of the University of Tokyo, and a group of research led by Professor Shigeru Morikawa from the Department of Microbiology of the Okayama University of Science.The research team conducted an experiment where the viruses were irradiated for a duration of 3 hours with Daikin Flash Streamer technology.