Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Construction Infrastructure & Utilities

    Energy efficiency meets patient comfort: Paarl Hospital's chiller upgrade success story

    To enhance comfort and well-being for patients and staff, Paarl Hospital has undergone a major chiller upgrade, led by SFI Group. Co-ordinated by the Western Cape Government, the project ensures reliable temperature control while also improving energy efficiency within the healthcare facility.
    18 Mar 2025
    18 Mar 2025
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    The hospital's aging rooftop chiller system was reaching the end of its lifespan, jeopardising the stable climate control crucial for patient care. SFI Group stepped in with a comprehensive solution, installing two state-of-the-art Daikin heat pump chillers to replace the outdated units.

    These advanced units provide dual functionality, automatically shifting between cooling and heating based on seasonal needs. In the heat of summer, the Daikin chillers deliver effective cooling to keep the hospital comfortable. When winter arrives, the system seamlessly transitions to heating mode, ensuring a stable and pleasant indoor climate for patients and staff.

    At the core of the system’s efficiency is a sophisticated seasonal changeover controller. This smart technology continuously adapts chiller operations to external temperature changes, providing optimal climate control throughout the year.

    The Daikin heat pump chillers feature advanced technology, utilising R32 refrigerant—a more eco-friendly option with low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP). Designed for quiet operation, the units produce sound levels below 87 dBA, helping maintain a calm and healing environment for patients.

    The Paarl Hospital chiller upgrade offers multiple benefits. The advanced seasonal changeover system maintains optimal comfort year-round, while the energy-efficient Daikin heat pump chillers help reduce operational costs.

    Additionally, the use of R32 refrigerant reinforces the hospital’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

    With the implementation of this cutting-edge chiller upgrade, Paarl Hospital has improved its operational efficiency while reinforcing its commitment to creating a comfortable and sustainable environment for everyone.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz