Energy efficiency meets patient comfort: Paarl Hospital's chiller upgrade success story

To enhance comfort and well-being for patients and staff, Paarl Hospital has undergone a major chiller upgrade, led by SFI Group. Co-ordinated by the Western Cape Government, the project ensures reliable temperature control while also improving energy efficiency within the healthcare facility.

Source: Pexels.

The hospital's aging rooftop chiller system was reaching the end of its lifespan, jeopardising the stable climate control crucial for patient care. SFI Group stepped in with a comprehensive solution, installing two state-of-the-art Daikin heat pump chillers to replace the outdated units.

These advanced units provide dual functionality, automatically shifting between cooling and heating based on seasonal needs. In the heat of summer, the Daikin chillers deliver effective cooling to keep the hospital comfortable. When winter arrives, the system seamlessly transitions to heating mode, ensuring a stable and pleasant indoor climate for patients and staff.

At the core of the system’s efficiency is a sophisticated seasonal changeover controller. This smart technology continuously adapts chiller operations to external temperature changes, providing optimal climate control throughout the year.

The Daikin heat pump chillers feature advanced technology, utilising R32 refrigerant—a more eco-friendly option with low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP). Designed for quiet operation, the units produce sound levels below 87 dBA, helping maintain a calm and healing environment for patients.

The Paarl Hospital chiller upgrade offers multiple benefits. The advanced seasonal changeover system maintains optimal comfort year-round, while the energy-efficient Daikin heat pump chillers help reduce operational costs.

Additionally, the use of R32 refrigerant reinforces the hospital’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

With the implementation of this cutting-edge chiller upgrade, Paarl Hospital has improved its operational efficiency while reinforcing its commitment to creating a comfortable and sustainable environment for everyone.