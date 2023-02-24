Kevin Hart inspires learners during a visit to Orange Farm

Hollywood actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, who is currently in South Africa for the world premiere of his Amazon film Die Hart the Movie as well as his "Reality Check" stand-up comedy tour, took time out to visit Orange Farm's Masibambane College as a guest of Education Africa. Masibambane College is a flagship project of Education Africa - a Johannesburg-based NPO with a diverse portfolio of educational projects assisting disadvantaged South African communities for more than three decades.

Kevin Hart and US Ambassador visit Masibambane College in Orange FarmSource: Education Africa

Accompanied by HE Dr. Reuben E. Brigety II, ambassador of the USA to the Republic of South Africa, and Lord Matt Scheckner, chairman of Advertising Week and president of Education Africa Inc, Hart undertook an interactive tour of the school before taking to the stage to engage in conversation with some 2,000 school learners.

James Urdang, CEO and founder of Education Africa said, “When we heard that Kevin Hart was coming to our school, we wanted to share the experience with other schools in the Orange Farm community, as well as St John’s College with whom we partner in ensuring the maintenance of high academic standards at Masibambane College.”

The learners who braved the wet weather and participated in this social cohesion event represented the following schools: Masibambane College, St John’s College, Highlands North High School, Leshata Secondary School, Mphethi Mahlatsi High School, Jabulile Secondary School and Aha-Thuto Secondary School. They were not aware that Hart would be addressing them.

“You can imagine their surprise when we announced that Kevin Hart was our special guest,” said Urdang. “The level of excitement was off the charts!”

Hart shared the stage with five of the high school learners, answered their questions, and offered some heartfelt words of motivation to the enthusiastic audience. He expressed how moved he was by the people he had met at the school and told the learners that, “Knowing that you guys are part of the future; that you guys will be a part of the change; that you guys are responsible for breaking new ground is what I’m most excited about. I hope you guys truly understand how bright your future is. I am so inspired by everyone that I have met today. Dream big, love strong and take advantage of your now.”

He added that some people struggle at times with being themselves. “But things become easier once you find the happiness in you, and then everything else will fall into place. Through comedy, I found the happiness in telling my story, living my story and putting that story on display for everybody to see. You must always be true to yourself. I love to put people in an environment where we can all laugh together.”

Hart also shared some advice on the important aspect of mindset. “You can choose to focus on the bad and let the bad weigh you down, or you can find new reasons to live and smile. Embrace the idea of dream, because that’s what keeps you going. When you don’t have a dream, that’s when life gets stagnant." He also encouraged the learners to embrace the idea of work. "Always give 100% - sometimes when you give 100% you get 1,000% in return; stay grounded; life is hard but know that the sun always comes out at the end of a storm."

And finally, he urged learners to take advantage of their education. “I challenge you guys to take advantage of your now; I challenge you to think about your future. Be a future leader; be a ground-breaker; be a changer – that’s what you’re supposed to do because you are the next generation. You are the future of South Africa. If you want change, then make change.”

Urdang presented Kevin Hart with a gift from Education Africa – a framed plate of the late Walter Sisulu who was a great friend and supporter of Education Africa, and on whose recommendation Masibambane College was built in Orange Farm.