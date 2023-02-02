Industries

Kevin Hart announced as a featured speaker for #AWAfrica

2 Feb 2023
Issued by: Advertising Week Africa
Over a week ago round one of the Advertising Week Africa speakers was announced!
Kevin Hart announced as a featured speaker for #AWAfrica

From the 15th to the 18th, the first-ever Advertising Week Africa will be bringing dynamic speakers that reflect the vibrant African creative sector in their own right and earlier this week, Advertising Week officially announced that Kevin Hart will also be joining the #AWAfrica experience as a featured speaker, which means that he will be joining the list of influential marketers and cultural tastemakers who are set to take the stage this month at Vodacom World.

Don't miss the opportunity to see him take the stage as he chats with us about his next-generation media company HartBeat Productions, HartBeat Ventures, and how these intertwine with his investments into companies with a focus on media, technology and lifestyle.

You can register to attend: advertisingweek.com/event/awafrica/.

Advertising Week Africa
Advertising Week, the world's largest annual gathering of marketing, media, and technology leaders, makes its long-anticipated debut in Africa on 14-19 February 2023, after the planned launch was delayed by the global pandemic.
Read more: Kevin Hart, Advertising Week Africa

