Momentum Metropolitan employees win R75,000 for First your Life in Cube NPO Business Challenge

Momentum Metropolitan hosted its Cube NPO Business Challenge on Thursday, 12 May, with a diverse team of its employees tackling business challenges presented by four non-profit organisations.

L-R: Tshego Bokaba (Momentum Metropolitan CSI manager), Lesego Godana (Momentum Metropolitan), Bongi Dlamini (Momentum Metropolitan), Zandile Vilakazi-Mwenda (Find your Life), Fred Mwenda (Find your Life), Tshepo Semunza (Momentum Metropolitan), Thato Makola (Forgood), Clayton Lazarus (Momentum Metropolitan), Patronella Sono (Momentum Metropolitan Staff Volunteer Programme specialist)

Working collaboratively to build back stronger

The full-day workshop, which took place in Sandton, saw Momentum Metropolitan teams presented with organisational challenges from IkamvaYouth, Life Choices, Uviwe Child & Youth Services, and Find your Life enrichment programme. Forgood, an online platform that connects volunteers with those in need, assisted in finding and selecting the NPOs.The winning team consisted of Momentum Metropolitan employees Clayton Lazarus, Tshepo Semunza, Lesego Godana, and Bongi Dlamini as well as Thato Makola from forgood, who were awarded R75,000 towards the rollout of their proposed solution to First your Life’s organisational challenge. IkamvaYouth, Life Choices, and Uviwe Child & Youth Services were awarded R25,000 each to help fund the solutions from the runner-up teams.Said Momentum Metropolitan Staff Volunteer Programme (SVP) specialist Patronella Sono: “The purpose of Momentum Metropolitan’s Staff Volunteer Programme is to engage our greatest resource – our employees – to make a significant impact in South Africa’s communities. The NPO Challenge was a fantastic opportunity to utilise the skillsets at our disposal to collaboratively help those organisations working to do good to solve a pressing business problem.“Following the pandemic and the other multiple hurdles we’ve faced over the past few decades, our country is in dire need. However, there are also a lot of people who care, and who want to make a difference. To build back, and stronger, we need to do it together.”