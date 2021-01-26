NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise News South Africa

Have a heart, wear a sole this CHOC Flip Flop Day

26 Jan 2021
Now in its second year, the CHOC Flip Flop Day, hosted by CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa, is an annual event celebrated on 12 February. CHOC provides support programmes to both children or teenagers and their families once a diagnosis has been given.

The NPO's services include emotional support through their cancer journey as well as palliative, end-of-life care and bereavement support. Practical support includes essential carebags, nutritional food support, bereavement support, accommodation, transport to and from treatments and educational and awareness programmes on the early warning signs of childhood cancer.

Raising funds to continue providing support


“We are so excited for our second Flip Flop Day,” says Taryn Seegers, communication coordinator of CHOC. “Flip flops are most certainly a part of almost all of our wardrobes, and who isn’t looking for an excuse to wear them? Now we’re giving the public the chance to show us their heart by wearing a sole to bring some colour to the streets and highlight the importance of the work that CHOC does, and raise some much needed funding to keep our young South African’s and their families supported through the long and challenging journey that they are facing.

"Our first Flip Flop Day raised well over R1.5m and showed us that it truly is possible to make a massive difference in the lives of these families and we are convinced that this year will be even more successful. Have a heart, wear a sole and set your toes free to stand behind us on 12 February 2021.”

The campaign will be supported by PNA Stationers as well as Tekkie Town. The public will be able to visit these stores nationwide and, with a donation of R10, secure their Flip Flop Day sticker.

For more information, go to www.choc.org.za.
