Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TrialogueBizcommunity.comHuman8OnPoint PRBataCoronationOur Salad MixAsk AfrikaESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CSI & Philanthropy News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Slipper up this Slipper Day 2023

2 May 2023
Wimpy's biggest fundraiser, Slipper Day, in support of the charity Reach for a Dream is back on Friday, 5 May 2023. The organisation is counting on South Africans to step up, buy their R20 sticker, and join their mission to manifest hope by fulfilling the dreams of youngsters fighting life-threatening illnesses.
Image source: Gratisography from
Image source: Gratisography from Pexels

These children have been burdened with constant medical visits, extended hospital stays, and therapies, which is why the foundation is dedicated to instilling hope in their lives and those of their families.

Slipper Day is aimed at all South Africans, regardless of age or industry, including schools, corporations, and individuals. Last year, Reach For A Dream raised over R8.3m and this year they are aiming to raise R10m. This will allow them to help 2000 children with life-threatening illnesses experience the moments of joy that come with having their dreams fulfilled.

“Wimpy has been a proud partner of this inspiring initiative for close to a decade and with South Africa’s help we’ve given hope to thousands of little dreamers,” says Jacques Cronje, Wimpy marketing executive. “With our wide footprint across the country, we are able to make sure that Slipper Day stickers are easily accessible to the public and we encourage all South Africans and corporations to get involved and support Reach for a Dream this Slipper Day.”

To support this initiative, simply purchase a R20 sticker at any Wimpy on the days leading up to 5 May. The sticker is redeemable for a free Famous Wimpy Coffee on 5 May and Wimpy asks that all patrons wear their slippers on the day to create further awareness for the campaign. Post your Slipper Day selfie on social media to encourage others to participate in #SlipperDay2023.

NextOptions
Read more: Wimpy, Reach for a Dream, fundraising campaign, Reach for a Dream Foundation, slipper day

Related

Boomtown awarded Wimpy ATL business
BoomtownBoomtown awarded Wimpy ATL business6 Apr 2023
A Mama Moment for our moms - Medshield medical scheme
StoneA Mama Moment for our moms - Medshield medical scheme23 Mar 2023
Source:
Wimpy owner Famous Brands reports soaring profit, warns of price hikes26 Oct 2022
Winning is as easy as enjoying your favourite Engen Wimpy meal
WimpyWinning is as easy as enjoying your favourite Engen Wimpy meal9 May 2022
Old Mutual Insure's CSI spend hits R8m
Old Mutual Insure's CSI spend hits R8m10 Mar 2022
Image supplied
The good, the bad and the epic fails: social media lessons from 202113 Jan 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Butcher's meaty campaign
#OrchidsandOnions: Butcher's meaty campaign5 Oct 2021
Lifeguards are the heroes we need
Wimpy South AfricaLifeguards are the heroes we need20 Sep 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz