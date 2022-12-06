PepsiCo Foundation donates R6m in phased approach to assist KZN flood victims

The PepsiCo Foundation has donated over R6m to Gift of the Givers since the KwaZulu-Natal floods earlier this year to help those affected rebuild their lives and livelihoods. Distributions of food hampers and hygiene kits have been taking place at various centres over the past few months, with the last of these taking place late last month at Windy Heights Primary School in Malagazi outside Durban.

Source: Supplied

The floods caused great economic and social damage, with at least 461 people losing their lives, about 874 companies affected, about 40,000 people displaced, and damage to infrastructure estimated at more than R20bn.

“In acute disasters, it’s about bringing hope to people and providing for their immediate needs. Through the generosity of partners such as PepsiCo, we’ve reached thousands of families with much-needed emergency relief. Our phased approach includes the sustainability and development of communities to build resilience.

"We thank PepsiCo for coming alongside us in responding to those affected by the floods and in so doing, promoting the dignity of mankind,” said Gift of the Givers.

As part of its Food for Good programme, PepsiCo aims to help 50 million people gain access to nutritious foods by 2030.

“Thanks to strong partnerships with NGOs across the globe, we are able to reach even more communities and individuals,” says Devendri Adari, PepsiCo Foundation lead for sub-Saharan Africa. “In this case, Gift of the Givers was already on the ground working to help those affected so it was the natural choice to partner in this endeavor”.