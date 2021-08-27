PepsiCo Foundation delivers safe water access in Sub-Saharan Africa

PepsiCo Foundation, a philanthropic arm of food and beverage company PepsiCo, has launched a $1m program in partnership with non-profit organisations (NPOs) and long-term partner WaterAid to bring safe water to families in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Bringing safe water access to communities

Collaborating with local NPOs

National Business Initiative (NBI) - Installed foot-operated handwashing units at schools, taxi ranks, clinics, pension pay points, informal settlements and other high-traffic areas in the Eastern Cape.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) - Focused on improved water access and hygiene practices for rural villages in Matatiele in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, with a key component being the rehabilitation of natural springs.

Save our Schools (SOS) - Installed hand washing stations across the Bloekombos and Wallacedene informal communities which support 100,000 residents.

Water Research Commission - Replaced pit latrines with low/pour flush toilets and provided a sanitation solution where none currently exist in areas across Limpopo.

This is an expansion of its 15-year, more than $53m safe water access initiative that has helped more than 59 million people since 2006.PepsiCo recently announced its ambition to become ‘Net Water Positive’ by 2030 aiming to replenish more water than it uses and deliver safe water access to 100 million people.The company says that this commitment would place it among the most water-efficient manufacturers operating in high-risk watersheds.The PepsiCo Foundation’s new investment with WaterAid is focused on Sub-Saharan Africa and aims to help improve water infrastructure, build new water supply systems and appropriate sanitation facilities as well as promote hygiene education.It will also empower women and girls to become water, sanitation and hygiene stewards in their communities by providing them with the funding and training to maintain water access points and sanitation facilities for years to come.“There is no resource more precious to human life and the health of our global ecosystems and economies than water. Making sure that people have access to this vital human right is our top priority to restore essential health, well-being, dignity and economic mobility”, says Bridgitte Backman, vice president for corporate affairs, SSA.In November last year, the Pepsico Foundation announced its inaugural investment to Sub-Saharan Africa with a R6m grant to fund water access and sanitation projects in South Africa.This funding was distributed to four different projects in partnership with the following NPOs:By supporting these NPOs, PepsiCo says it aims to create greater societal impact by increasing access to clean and safe sanitation to everyone in South Africa, particularly in areas that would otherwise not benefit from such initiatives.“These four projects will contribute to the 2025 goals with the immediate focus on supporting water distribution, sanitation and hygiene practices,” it said.