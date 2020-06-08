Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

UCook Food Fund raises over R1m to help fight hunger during Covid-19 pandemic

The UCook Food Fund, launched to help fight hunger resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown in South Africa, has raised over R1m. CEO David Torr recently confirmed that the fund raised a total of R500,000 from public donations, with the balance donated by UCook.
Image supplied

“I’m extremely proud to say that this money has already gone towards the packing and distributing of nutritious meals to feed many needy people in Cape Town, with a specific focus on the Philippi area,” said Torr.

The initiative was launched by UCook, in partnership with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative (PEDI) and Ladles of Love.



Says Christopher D'Aiuto from PEDI, “The UCook Food Fund has enabled farmers to continue earning a collective income of over R140,000 through this difficult period, and allowed us to deliver food parcels to families in need. Finding partners like UCook and Ladles of Love who are so committed to helping feed people across Cape Town has made continuing to work under the stresses of a pandemic worthwhile and even fun. We've accomplished so much more together than we could have done alone. We look forward to working on new projects together after this crisis has subsided.”

Donations are still open. For more information, click here.
