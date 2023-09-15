'Women in Tech' invites SMMEs to join the Shevolution Movement

Envisioning a world where technology is not only powered by women, but where women power technology.

Leading advocate for women in technology, the Innovator Trust is proud to announce the eighth instalment of the Women in Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience, one of the most prestigious women in technology platforms dedicated to celebrating and empowering women ICT small business entrepreneurs.

Set to take place on Thursday, 16 November 2023 at the world-class Vodacom World venue in Midrand, South Africa. WIT 2023 will recognize and award the outstanding achievements of female-owned SMMEs in the ICT sector of South Africa.

This year, the unique event calls on women from all corners of the tech world to unite and join the SHEvolution movement, envisioning a world where technology is not only powered by women, but where women power technology. A brainchild of the Innovator Trust, the SHEvolution message presents a challenge to women and society at large, to harnesses the power of technology as a mechanism for driving gender equality, economic freedom and innovation for African women through entrepreneurship.

Addressing the key issues of the underrepresentation of women in technology and the economy, as well as seeking to write a new narrative about the role and potential of the African woman in the modern age, the WIT event provides a unique, one-day programme of robust conversation, insightful keynotes and curated activities to celebrate the diversity of women and challenge the status quo.

“By creating a platform that elevates the voices of Women in Tech, we have also created an inclusive, safe and inspiring environment for the modern, African woman and youth, to forge new networks that foster expansion within the ICT sector. This year, our call to women is to join the SHEvolution! Our aim is to highlight the critical need for greater change towards gender equality, and to provide solutions, encouraging more women and young girls to participate in Stem fields by showcasing the impact and opportunities that women can unlock through technology and entrepreneurship,” said Tashline Jooste, chief executive officer of the Innovator Trust.

With the likes of Professor Thuli Madonsela (Law Trust chair: Social Justice, University of Stellenbosch, former Public Protector of South Africa), Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi (chancellor, Nelson Mandela Bay University, former UN chair: CEPA), Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (chancellor, University of Johannesburg, former UN Women executive director), and Basetsana Kumalo (author, media businesswoman, TV personality, former Miss South Africa) previously featured on the WIT stage, this year’s event seeks to once again play host to some of the most acclaimed and influential women figures of South Africa.

The event will take place in hybrid format with a live audience of invited guests as well virtually, encouraging viewers from across the world to tune in via livestream.

Event: Women in Tech Appreciation Experience

Date: 16 November 2023

Time: 9am to 4pm

