Vodacom SME Thrive Summit aims to make positive impact

Vodacom's first ever #SME Thrive Summit is a free event hosted at Vodacom World in Midrand to help empower small businesses with resources, knowledge, and networking. Learn from sessions, exhibitions, keynotes, master classes, and panels. Registration is free and attendees stand a chance to win towards R50,000 their business.

Vodacom continues its busy August with the SME Thrive Summit joining its other Women's Month events. Source: x.com

“SMEs remain a crucial foundation of the South African economy. We recognise their vital contribution in fostering innovation, creating jobs, and spurring economic growth throughout the country. With the introduction of this summit, we are hoping to foster financial change and help SMEs grow their business, which will influence the country’s economic performance,” says Buhle Vilakazi, executive head of SMEs at Vodacom South Africa.

Buhle Vilakazi, head of SMEs at Vodacom SA. Source: Supplied

Expert speakers and industry leaders will share their insights, experiences, and best practices to inspire and guide SMEs in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities. Topics to be covered include access to finance, how to leverage digital marketing tools, tips on how businesses can protect themselves against cyber security threats, and much more.

“We’d like to call on small business owners to collaborate with Vodacom to co-create the solutions required to address their business challenges. Fuelled by our dedication for small business growth, an ever-evolving portfolio of financial services and digital solutions as well as a broad local and global reach, we are confident that we are the right partners to unlock their potential,” concluded Vilakazi.

Free registration

Small business owners are encouraged to register to attend in person and online. By attending, they’ll be equipped with ideas, tools, and technology to help them boost their business.

Not only will they walk away with knowledge and expertise, but two lucky entrepreneurs will also stand a chance to win a full day business consultation with Vodacom South Africa CEO, Sitho Mdlalose, and other Executives coupled with a cash prize of R50,000 towards expanding their business. Other great prizes including business tech, digital marketing credits, point-of-sale devices and more.

The summit is takes place on 18 August at Vodacom World and can be attended in person or online via SME Thrive Summit.

It welcomes all SME owners, aspiring entrepreneurs as well as stakeholders invested in the success of small businesses. To secure a spot and be part of this empowering event, interested participants are encouraged to register at the website.