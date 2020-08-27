Heineken South Africa Women's Month entrepreneur - Sibu Mabena, founder of Duma Collective

This #WomensMonth, Heineken South Africa has partnered with Bizcommunity to showcase the phenomenal work and impact of women entrepreneurs such as Mabena.1. Can you please tell us a bit about yourself?
I have managed to build a career and company around my passions – dance, social media, events and talent management. I founded Duma Collective while studying towards my Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and International Relations at the University of Pretoria. I work really hard, but enjoy playing hard too.
During my high school and varsity days, I worked in eventing, I did choreography for artists and managed social media and street marketing campaigns. I was running a really high-level freelancing operation and decided to ‘corporatise’ and to register as a company so that I could list as a vendor in companies I was doing work for. I now run a fully-fledged agency, and as a founding director of Duma Collective I head up the creative and the operational bit of the business. 2. Please tell us more about Duma Collective?
Duma Collective is a creative communications agency that utilises creative tools to communicate brand messages. These tools include creative direction for live shows such as the Samas, Mamas, Glo Caf Awards, Saftas, Music is King, Friends of Amstel and the likes. Talent management services are also offered for clients like Jessica Nkosi, DJ PH, Motshidisi Mohono, Mihlali Ndamase and we procure talent from all over the world for shows and productions. Moreover, we provide social media management and influencer campaign services for brands. I built the business around my passions.
My underlying inspiration for this agency was my deep desire to create opportunities for creatives such as myself to do cool creative work and get paid for it. Job creation is my strongest drive. 3. Who has inspired you and why?
Oprah Winfrey, because she is one of the pioneers of the women empowerment movement. She is ambitious; she has overcome challenges and limitations placed on her as a Black woman to be successful. Another inspirational person for me is my older sister, who has juggled working a 9-5 in the public sector, whilst running a business on the side that focuses on her passions (décor and refurbishments). My mother as well, who is one of the smartest and strongest women I’ve ever known. Lastly, my dad who is incredibly entrepreneurial and loves this country with his whole heart. 4. How has Covid-19 affected your business?
The ban on events and restrictions on alcohol trade has resulted in a halt in the event work we do as well as drastic cuts in the marketing spend by our alcoholic beverage clients. The material effect of this is a drastic drop in revenue in my business. 5. How can readers of this piece support your business?
If you know of companies and brands that require creative marketing, please refer them to www.dumacollective.com
☺ We are here and ready to work.
https://www.dumacollective.com/
