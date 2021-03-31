EXCLUSIVE: UK agency to open Johannesburg office with Investec as founding client

Leagas Delaney has been appointed Investec's global brand agency. Founded in London by Tim Delaney, the firm has worked with Investec in the UK for the past three years and is in the process of hiring a dedicated team in South Africa to work on the account.

Gareth Davies

“We’re proud to be extending our relationship with Investec. We’ve had the pleasure of working with the UK arm of the business for the last few years and it’s a real privilege to be opening up, in the dynamic South African market, alongside such an iconic brand. The team can’t wait to get started’, says Gareth Davies, CEO, Leagas Delaney.Commenting on the appointment, head of Brand for Investec South Africa, Heather Casey said: “This is an exciting move for Investec as our partnership with Leagas Delaney marks the first time that we have appointed a global brand agency. Strategically, we are on a journey to ensure a more consistent marketing approach across every geography and business specialism, in line with the Group’s stated strategy to bring clarity, simplicity and focus to every aspect of Investec. We look forward to working with the Leagas Delaney team to achieve this outcome.”