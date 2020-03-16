Out with the old and in with the blue: Apple premium reseller Digicape's striking rebrand

Digicape, one of only two Apple premium resellers in South Africa, has just launched its rebrand, sporting a fresh look and feel that reflects the brand's journey over the past 18 years.



The rebrand follows in the wake of Digicape’s recent change in leadership; in 2018, MD Robin Olivier relocated to New Zealand and was succeeded by co-founder and former sales director Gaynor MacArthur, who took over the reins as head of the Apple premium reseller and total solutions provider.



The rebrand includes a new CI and logo, foregoing its signature green in favour of a sleek, contemporary sky blue. Says MacArthur: “The process began with reassessing our company values to ascertain whether they were still relevant.



“We realised that our core values remained unchanged; however, our company culture felt internally-led. Our goal was to clearly define and project our values externally so that they would resonate not only with our staff but also our customers."



Key to this was re-envisioning the Digicape logo. “This deliberately did not entail an overhaul as we wanted it to remain recognisable, given the legacy and equity we have built over the past two decades. We wanted it to feel familiar to our customers, yet with a ‘facelift’ that would better differentiate us from our competitors.”



This was achieved through a fresh colour change as well as a tweak to the iconography. “Our passion for Apple inspired the new logo; fans of the brand will recognise the same sleek curves evident in all of their designs.”



The icon is an overlay of MacBook Pro and iPhone with the two devices creating an intersection evocative of the leaf in the Apple logo; a nod to their partners.



The rebrand also features a new website look and feel, which has been several years in the making. Explains MacArthur: “Our aim was to streamline the user journey, providing site visitors with the same seamless, intuitive experience our devices offer and which we already offer in-store.



“We are very excited to reveal our new look and feel which better represents our evolution as a business, whilst retaining the essence of who we have always been; a company first and foremost dedicated to answering the needs of our customers.”



About Digicape



Digicape is South Africa’s premium independent Apple reseller and ‘your local Apple expert’. Offering the latest range of Apple products and services and complementary accessories from leading manufacturers, Digicape’s product knowledge, service solutions and training is unrivalled. Digicape is an authorised reseller of Adobe software and the Mac software range from Microsoft amongst other software from third-party developers. For more information and the latest product news visit



