MultiChoice and Irdeto welcome the second conviction of a perpetrator for selling internet streaming pirate boxes

MultiChoice and Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity welcomes the Bellville Regional Court's decisive judgment on another copyright infringement perpetrator.

The conviction of Lee Whaley, a UK citizen on 29 November, 2022 follows the conviction of Jordan Lee Mott which took place on November 18, 2022 having been arrested in 2020 for the selling of Android TV Boxes.

Lee Whaley was arrested by detectives from the Provincial Commercial Unit for the selling of Android TV Boxes and IPTV subscriptions in December 2019. The Android TV Box and IPTV subscriptions allows access to premium copyright protected content, including DStv content.

The accused appeared in the Bellville Regional Court charged with five (5) counts of contravening section 45 read with section 1 and 51 of the Regulation of Interception of Communication and Provision of Communication – related Information Act 70 of 2002.

He was found guilty of all five (5) counts and sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for a period of five (5) years on condition that the accused is not again convicted of contravening the provisions of section 45 of Act 70 of 2002, committed during the period of suspension.

In addition, confiscation order was ordered in terms of section 18 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA) by the court. The accused was ordered to pay R120,000 (one hundred and twenty thousand rands) into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA).

“This is the second conviction this month, so we are pleased with the work that we are doing around piracy. Our aim is to create awareness on the scourge of piracy and educate the general public of the negative impact of consuming illegal content. We would like to applaud law enforcement agencies that ensured that these perpetrators have been brought to book and we hope similar convictions will follow as we clamp down on the crime of making our content illegally available via internet streaming pirate boxes,’’ explains Collen Dlamini, Group executive for Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice.

MultiChoice has also thrown its weight behind Partners Against Piracy (PAP), a pan-African campaign to fight content piracy. PAP works to protect the livelihoods of the thousands of creatives and broadcast professionals and support the local economy.



