Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaiContact BPOLevergyDentsuRogerwilcoKantarBroad MediaAFDAM&C Saatchi AbelMedia24 LifestyleAdvertising Media ForumMachine_TBWABizcommunity.comNewzroom AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Streaming Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


MultiChoice and Irdeto welcome the second conviction of a perpetrator for selling internet streaming pirate boxes

7 Dec 2022
Issued by: MultiChoice
MultiChoice and Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity welcomes the Bellville Regional Court's decisive judgment on another copyright infringement perpetrator.
MultiChoice and Irdeto welcome the second conviction of a perpetrator for selling internet streaming pirate boxes

The conviction of Lee Whaley, a UK citizen on 29 November, 2022 follows the conviction of Jordan Lee Mott which took place on November 18, 2022 having been arrested in 2020 for the selling of Android TV Boxes.

Lee Whaley was arrested by detectives from the Provincial Commercial Unit for the selling of Android TV Boxes and IPTV subscriptions in December 2019. The Android TV Box and IPTV subscriptions allows access to premium copyright protected content, including DStv content.

The accused appeared in the Bellville Regional Court charged with five (5) counts of contravening section 45 read with section 1 and 51 of the Regulation of Interception of Communication and Provision of Communication – related Information Act 70 of 2002.

He was found guilty of all five (5) counts and sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for a period of five (5) years on condition that the accused is not again convicted of contravening the provisions of section 45 of Act 70 of 2002, committed during the period of suspension.

In addition, confiscation order was ordered in terms of section 18 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA) by the court. The accused was ordered to pay R120,000 (one hundred and twenty thousand rands) into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA).

“This is the second conviction this month, so we are pleased with the work that we are doing around piracy. Our aim is to create awareness on the scourge of piracy and educate the general public of the negative impact of consuming illegal content. We would like to applaud law enforcement agencies that ensured that these perpetrators have been brought to book and we hope similar convictions will follow as we clamp down on the crime of making our content illegally available via internet streaming pirate boxes,’’ explains Collen Dlamini, Group executive for Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice.

MultiChoice has also thrown its weight behind Partners Against Piracy (PAP), a pan-African campaign to fight content piracy. PAP works to protect the livelihoods of the thousands of creatives and broadcast professionals and support the local economy.

NextOptions
MultiChoice
We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return.
Read more: Multichoice, Collen Dlamini

Related

A call for young voices to participate in African storytelling
MultiChoiceA call for young voices to participate in African storytelling31 Oct 2022
MultiChoice acquires on-demand, emergency response app, Namola
MultiChoice Connected VideoMultiChoice acquires on-demand, emergency response app, Namola4 Oct 2022
Women of Impact
DSTV Media SalesWomen of Impact2 Sep 2022
MNetaverse brings the action to the people
DSTV Media SalesMNetaverse brings the action to the people16 Aug 2022
Image supplied. Cinema buffs, action afficionados and casual viewers alike will be spoilt for choice when a new movie channel, Movie Room, goes live
Movie Room to launch on DStv1 Aug 2022
Afda students and alumni receive astonishing record-breaking 64 nominations at Safta's 2022
AFDAAfda students and alumni receive astonishing record-breaking 64 nominations at Safta's 202225 Jul 2022
Second from left to right: Christopher Puta - MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Director Southern Africa, Emma Gichonge - MultiChoice Malawi Acting MD, Mr. Hetherwick Njati - Pricipal Secretary Ministry of Information & Digitization, Neil McCarthy - Masterclass facilitator, writer, producer, actor at the Malawi leg of the MultiChoice Talent Factory expansion programme
MultiChoice invests in training initiative to boost African TV production14 Jul 2022
Source:
MultiChoice launches initiative to support young music creatives13 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz