BehindTheMask: Kriya Gangiah, television presenter, radio host and businesswoman

Kriya Gangiah is a radio host, presenter on SABC 3's Mela and SuperSport and owner of Kri8tive Media...

Kriya Gangiah

You're one of South Africa's most diverse media personalities. How do you keep up with being a presenter, actress, MC and a businesswoman?

A little birdy tells me that's not all you are. What other talents do you have?

Growing up, what did you want to be? How did you get into the world of media?

I started in media at a young age, doing modelling and odd media jobs here and there. My radio break came when I was 17. I started out at Tuks FM and since then, the rest is history.

Could you share with us what’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?

What's the one thing not everyone knows about you that they should?

You've come a long way since starting out as a presenter on e.tv's Craze-E. What are the most notable highlights of your career?

Where are you based during lockdown?

My newest experiment... a bougainvillea bonsai... wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/zSycFSF6Nw — Kriya Gangiah (@kriyaG) January 12, 2021

When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

I hear you're a travel blogger and influencer. How many countries have you been to? What is the your number one travel destination?

What's your favourite meme/gif of all time?

It’s all about time management and having a love for what you do. I always tell people I get paid to talk for a living and who wouldn’t love that?! I have always been someone who loves to keep busy, so it was only obvious that I would one day end up juggling many things at once. It’s the way I have always been, so I can’t imagine it any other way.I LOVE cooking! I always find myself in the kitchen cooking up a storm or trying out a new recipe. I have also come to love gardening. Whether it’s buying a new plant, planting some new herbs and vegetables or even putting my green fingers to the test in trying to maintain a bonsai, gardening is so beautiful and peaceful. I also have a keen eye for DIY! When you are a creative you find ways to express it in every area of your life.I always wanted to be a veterinarian, and that literally changed the day I filled out my application for campus. I realised that I wanted to entertain people, express my creative side and I have never looked back!I have been fortunate enough to really be groomed by one of the best campus stations in the country, and that lead to a great radio career on stations such as Jacaranda FM and 947.It’s normally a smile! I try and always have a positive outlook, it’s so much better than being negative. There’s no need to be down or negative, the world has already become such a gloomy place as who thought we would ever be living in a pandemic. So there’s definitely happiness behind my mask. It’s the only way to get us through this phase of our lives. We need to be positive.I’m a complete neat freak. It drives me crazy when things are untidy. Things have a place and that’s where they should be.I think earning the Glamour Woman Of The Year Award in 2016. Being nominated was already such an honour but winning the award was honestly truly remarkable. That was really a stand out moment in my career. I would have to also say starting my own digital marketing business, Kri8tive Media. It’s been so amazing watching my business grow, and working with some amazing clients. It’s really been very rewarding.I’m at home in Pretoria. Thoroughly enjoying spending time in the house - cooking, gardening and of course spending the time with my two fur babies.I enjoy gardening and doing a little DIY, so I’m mostly at home creating something. If not I have been enjoying weekend breaks close to Pretoria. There are so many incredible and beautiful places just around the corner that are a must-visit. Being able to break away and be one with nature has truly been amazing. I love travelling so much so whenever I get a chance I take it. We have recently visited Dullstroom and I have a few upcoming trips planned to the Pilanesberg and to the Kruger Park. I cannot wait!I have been lucky enough to visit over 10 countries over the last few years. My favourites have to be Prague over Christmas and Norway to see the Northern Lights!There are so many to choose from...I think it’s got to be the guys running in the zebra suit! It works for everything!

2021 has just begun. What's next for you?

My company, Kri8tive Media is moving into its third year of existence, and I have really enjoyed developing digital brands across South Africa, so I am really looking forward at expanding on this. In addition to this, I am also experimenting in the e-commerce space this year. I am also doing a bit of renovations around this house this year, so I am really excited about that.