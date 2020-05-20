BehindtheSelfie with... Jineil Kandasamy, creative director and partner at Grid Worldwide

This week, we go behind the selfie with Jineil Kandasamy, creative director and partner at Grid Worldwide.

Wearing the latest trend for 2020, a face mask.

Commenting on the current crisis affecting the industry, and of course the economy as a whole, Kandasamy believes that the comeback is always greater than the setback. "The status quo has changed. The rules of engagement have changed and are being rewritten. We are all forced to adapt, recreate, rebuild and unlearn. Together we will help rebuild the future we want for ourselves and our children using our God-given talent and superpower… creativity.”Currently, due to Covid-19, all of the above at home. Waterfall Country Village Estate.Becoming creative partner at Grid Worldwide at the age of 27.I obtained two degrees, one in multimedia and the other in graphic design. Directly after that, I walked through the doors of Grid Worldwide looking for a position. I would have taken anything, just to watch, learn and fill my passion for creativity and design. My internship lasted for nine months and nine months thereafter I became a partner. It was surreal to me but I am truly humbled and grateful to my business partners for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.I have a crazy vinyl collection. I love playing music on my turntable and dancing with my daughter.How free creativity allows us to be. I love that we can affect the world with our views and thinking. Creativity is so powerful. It is the catalyst for change, growth and inspires the human spirit with hope. During this time of uncertainty, it is a true testimony of how creativity can ignite positivity and bring an entire nation together as one.High paced creative ecstasy. Nothing is left undone. Everything happens in the now. 24 hours... go!The tools are whatever we need to create. Even if it means creating the tools. Be the new engineer of creativity if you have to be.Those who believe in creating true meaning and value. Those who are creating meaning for businesses and not briefs. The lines of creativity are blurred into so many industries. Those who are embracing all industries, understanding that they will inevitably affect what we do in the near future, will be the ones to lead.The creative industry in South Africa is small. We don’t work together to create a better industry for all of us. Brand vs advertising vs digital, etc. The industry needs to work together to become a more integrated model that delivers on a single-minded thought for our clients.Platform branding. A great internal campaign for Grid. Inverroche brand identity.I think the whole world is talking about the “new normal”. One catchphrase that has guided our decision-making through this hard time of Covid-19 has been: “people over profit”.When I’m not forced or pressured into thinking. So the least expected places, driving around, lying in bed, having lunch. Why do you think so many great ideas were drawn on serviettes...I can dance like Michael Jackson.Somewhere in the middle. However, I am really enjoying learning new technology that helps me move from A-B at the speed of thought.Pictures of my daughter Skylar and loads of design inspiration.Never send your CV and hope someone will get back to you. Pitch up and demand some attention. Once you have their attention, give them a reason to keep it. Resilience and perseverance will pay off.